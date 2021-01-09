Urban Meyer is getting his ducks in a row

Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer met Friday with the Jaguars. For days, it’s been believed that the coaching job there is his if he wants it.

The fact that the Jaguars have made no effort to push back against that belief tends to confirm it, and all eyes remain on whether Meyer will decide to take the position.

Pending a final decision, he’s getting his ducks in a row. Per a league source, it’s believed that Meyer would hire interim Jaguars G.M. Trent Baalke, former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli, former Browns G.M. Ray Farmer, or Jets assistant G.M. Rex Hogan to become the new G.M. in Jacksonville.

Baalke would be an intriguing choice, given that Meyer coached at Ohio State and that Baalke and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh are mortal enemies, dating back to their time together at San Francisco. Pioli won executive of the year multiple times during his tenure with the Patriots.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Meyer has been assembling a coaching staff in the event he decides to take the job.

Earlier this week, we reported that Meyer is seeking $12 million per year. At least one other reporter tried to push back, calling the number “not relevant and false.” Which means that Meyer may want $12 million per year, but that he’s not getting it.

Thus, the question is whether Meyer will take what he can get — or whether he’ll keep pushing for $12 million per year.

Once again, $12 million per year isn’t unreasonable. Last year, the Panthers paid former Baylor coach Matt Rhule $9 million per year. If the Jaguars truly believe Meyer is the answer, they should be happy to pay that amount. That said, unless another team is pushing for Meyer’s services (and apparently there isn’t) and if Meyer has decided he’s ready to give the NFL a whirl, whatever Jacksonville offers may be the best he’s going to get.

