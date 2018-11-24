Urban Meyer gets penalized for protesting a non-call on Michigan's Noah Furbush

Meyer was surprised to see that no foul was called on Michigan. (via Fox)

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was assessed a 15-yard penalty for protesting the lack of a penalty on Michigan linebacker Noah Furbush in the first half of Ohio State’s blowout win over Michigan on Saturday.

Furbush made helmet-to-helmet contact with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins as Haskins was sliding to the ground. Officials didn’t call Furbush for unnecessary roughness or targeting, but they were quick to assess Meyer with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing with the call. Per the Fox broadcast, Meyer had come onto the playing field to argue the call. That replay wasn’t shown.

Meyer was still unhappy about the call after he got ushered back to the sideline.

(via Fox)

And he has a very strong point. A penalty should have been called on Furbush because Haskins had given himself up. Figuring out what targeting actually is can be an iffy proposition, but the hit looks like targeting too.

(via Fox)

The penalty backed Ohio State up but didn’t prevent the Buckeyes from scoring on the drive. Haskins threw his third touchdown pass of the game a few plays later as Ohio State took a 21-6 lead. The Buckeyes went on to win the game 62-39.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

