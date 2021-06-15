Urban Meyer: Free agency was “really good” despite misgivings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Urban Meyer’s transition to the NFL this offseason included acclimating himself to life with free agency, which marked a big change from the way Meyer recruited players at the college level.

Meyer said in March that the signing frenzy that occurs the moment free agency opens is “awful” because there’s no chance to meet with players to “find out the football intellect, find out their character” before deciding whether to sign them. That didn’t stop the Jaguars from signing a slew of free agents and Meyer revisited those comments on Monday.

Meyer’s had time to work with the new members of the team and said that has eased his initial misgivings about the way teams are built in the NFL.

“You start talking about whatever number of free agents we brought in here . . . they’re all going to contribute, they’ve all been really good for the locker room, really good for the team,” Meyer said, via the team’s website. “I know that it was something I was worried about — it’s been really good.”

Any final reckoning on the Jaguars’ moves will come on the field and shortcomings come the fall could lead Meyer to retreat back toward his earlier feelings about the free agency process, but he’s going to have to learn to live with the NFL’s way of doing business one way or the other.

Urban Meyer: Free agency was “really good” despite misgivings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jags’ K’Lavon Chaisson held out of minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19

    The Jags were without one of their former first-round picks Monday as minicamp kicked off.

  • Bill Belichick: Dont’a Hightower’s worked right in very quickly

    The Patriots signed plenty of free agents this offseason and that made getting everyone on the same page a significant part of their offseason program. While those new arrivals and the team’s rookies have been acclimating themselves to life in New England, there are also a few players refreshing themselves. Running back Brandon Bolden, linebacker [more]

  • Chiefs plan to use Chris Jones as an edge rusher

    Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones may be Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones for much of this season. Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Jones is practicing on the outside and that the Chiefs think they can benefit from using him as an edge rusher this season. “He is an imposing player inside,” Spagnuolo said, [more]

  • Mayor of Chicago suburb says Bears moving is “on the table”

    The mayor of a Chicago suburb is continuing to make noise about the Bears moving to his city. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said a new stadium for the Bears could be built on the current site of the Arlington Park race track, located about 30 miles from Soldier Field. Arlington Park is for sale [more]

  • Report: Former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to visit Broncos

    Will the Mile High City be his next landing spot?

  • Tyreke Johnson is transferring to Nebraska

    Former five-star talent Tyreke Johnson will transfer from Ohio State to Nebraska according to an announcement on Twitter.

  • Which Steelers receiver should fantasy managers look to?

    When looking at the Pittsburgh offense, Matt Harmon looks to targets as the deciding factor for this fantasy burning question.&nbsp;

  • Soccer-Former internationals criticise UEFA after Eriksen's collapse

    Former Danish internationals Peter Schmeichel and Michael Laudrup have harshly criticised governing body UEFA over their handling of the collapse of Christian Eriksen during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday. Eriksen collapsed just before halftime and was taken to hospital after receiving CPR on the pitch, with UEFA offering the players the choice of either resuming the game on Saturday night, or beginning again on Sunday at 1200 local time (1000 GMT). "It's a ridiculous decision by UEFA, they should have tried to work out a different scenario and shown a little bit of compassion, and they didn't," Schmeichel, whose son Kasper was in goal for Denmark when the incident occurred, told the BBC.

  • Canadian man accused of murdering Muslim family members to face terror charges

    A Canadian man who is accused of deliberately running over five members of a Muslim family with his truck, killing four of them, now faces terrorism charges in addition to counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested shortly after the June 6 attack in a parking lot in London, Ontario, a short distance from the city's oldest mosque. Due to a publication ban, details from a hearing in which Veltman appeared by Zoom on Monday from jail cannot be revealed.

  • Carson Wentz sees “something special brewing” with Colts

    Quarterback Carson Wentz‘s attempt to rebound with the Colts will be one of this season’s leading storylines and there’s been nothing but confidence from head coach Frank Reich about Wentz’s ability to regain the form he lost with the Eagles last year. One of the things that Reich has stressed is that Wentz does not [more]

  • Recruiting Rankings: Where is MSU after latest commit from 3-star LB/S Quavian Carter

    Here is a breakdown of where 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals has Michigan State's 2022 class currently ranked.

  • The New #9 Movie on Netflix Follows a Teen Girl's Budding Skateboard Career

    In the trailer, when Prerna is asked why she likes skating so much, she says, “I feel like I belong...There's no one to control me, no rules to follow.”The official synopsis from Netflix says, “Skater Girl is a...

  • Pittman hires former walk-on QB, NFL coordinator to coach TEs

    After not having one on his first staff, Sam Pittman has hired a former Arkansas player as an assistant coach for Year 2 of his tenure in Fayetteville. Former walk-on quarterback Dowell Loggains, who played at Arkansas from 2000-04 and primarily saw playing time as a holder on special teams, will be the Razorbacks’ new tight ends coach, a source confirmed to HawgBeat.

  • Ben Simmons, Sixers react to Joel Embiid’s struggles in loss to Hawks

    Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers react to the poor performance by Joel Embiid.

  • A college closed, upending one veteran’s life. Two years later, he’s still rebuilding.

    Colleges are supposed to elevate their students' lives. When they close without warning, they can drag their students down, too.

  • Browns show great improvement on third downs in 2020

    The Cleveland Browns got better in a lot of areas last season including their third-down conversion rate.

  • Egypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures

    Egypt's highest civilian court on Monday upheld death sentences for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures over a 2013 sit-in which ended with security forces killing hundreds of protesters, judicial sources said. The ruling, which cannot be appealed, means the 12 men could face execution pending approval by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Many Muslim Brotherhood figures have been sentenced to death in other cases related to the unrest that followed the military's ousting of Brotherhood president Mohamed Mursi in 2013, but the Court of Cassation ordered retrials.

  • Patriots rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson explains why Josh McDaniels ‘is a genius’

    The Patriots' OC clearly knows what he's doing.

  • WATCH: Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs crushes two homers

    Boston Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs drilled two home runs in Sunday's game for Triple-A Worcester.

  • Children ‘may need to get Covid jabs to avoid disruption to education’

    Children may need to be vaccinated to ensure their education can continue without disruption, the chief medical officer has suggested. Asked whether Covid jabs would be rolled out to children, Prof Chris Whitty said the "wider question" was about whether this would help limit the disruption the virus was causing to their schooling. His remarks come as the head of Britain's biggest teaching union said children should be fully vaccinated before returning to school in September. If the Government d