Advertisement

Urban Meyer and Fox Big Noon Kickoff crew picks winner of Ohio State vs. Penn State

Phil Harrison
·2 min read
1

It’s game day for the Ohio State football team, but not just any game day. Ohio State is hosting a top ten Penn State squad that could be its biggest challenge of the season to date (no offense Notre Dame).

You know it’s a big one when the two major pregame shows originate from the banks of the Olentangy, and that’s exactly what we have Saturday with Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN’s College GameDay in the shadow of Ohio Stadium

The ESPN crew already made their picks, and shortly thereafter, Urban Meyer and and the rest of the crew including Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Mark Ingram all made their predictions and had differing opinions.

Here’s what they all said.

Brady Quinn

Watch: Brady Quinn plays off bet, wears Ohio State football jersey
USA TODAY SMG

The Prediction

Quinn went against the grain and picked Penn State to win in a close one, 23-20.

Mark Ingram

USA TODAY SMG
USA TODAY SMG

The Prediction

The former Alabama Heisman winner took the Buckeyes in a very close one because of the home environment, 20-17.

Matt Leinart

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

The former USC Heisman winning quarterback went with his old rival Quinn in picking Penn State by a score of 24-21.

Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer makes his pre-season pick to win the Heisman Trophy
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

We don’t have to tell you who Urban picked, it’s more a question of what the score was predicted to be. Meyer believes there will be a big play in the kicking game or a tipped ball somewhere to give Ohio State the 20-14 victory.

Summary of Picks

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Analyst

Pick

Score

Brady Quinn

Penn State

23-20

Mark Ingram

Ohio State

20-17

Matt Leinart

Penn State

24-21

Urban Meyer

Ohio State

20-14

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire