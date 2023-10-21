Urban Meyer and Fox Big Noon Kickoff crew picks winner of Ohio State vs. Penn State

It’s game day for the Ohio State football team, but not just any game day. Ohio State is hosting a top ten Penn State squad that could be its biggest challenge of the season to date (no offense Notre Dame).

You know it’s a big one when the two major pregame shows originate from the banks of the Olentangy, and that’s exactly what we have Saturday with Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN’s College GameDay in the shadow of Ohio Stadium

The ESPN crew already made their picks, and shortly thereafter, Urban Meyer and and the rest of the crew including Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Mark Ingram all made their predictions and had differing opinions.

Here’s what they all said.

Brady Quinn

The Prediction

Quinn went against the grain and picked Penn State to win in a close one, 23-20.

Mark Ingram

The Prediction

The former Alabama Heisman winner took the Buckeyes in a very close one because of the home environment, 20-17.

Matt Leinart

The Prediction

The former USC Heisman winning quarterback went with his old rival Quinn in picking Penn State by a score of 24-21.

Urban Meyer

The Prediction

We don’t have to tell you who Urban picked, it’s more a question of what the score was predicted to be. Meyer believes there will be a big play in the kicking game or a tipped ball somewhere to give Ohio State the 20-14 victory.

Summary of Picks

Analyst Pick Score Brady Quinn Penn State 23-20 Mark Ingram Ohio State 20-17 Matt Leinart Penn State 24-21 Urban Meyer Ohio State 20-14

