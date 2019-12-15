Urban Meyer is at FedEx Field on Sunday (and all that that implies)

In two weeks, the coaching carousel will begin to spin. Washington gave it an early shove on Sunday.

Urban Meyer is at FedEx Field. FOX cameras showed him in a box with Alex Smith, who played for Meyer at Utah.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Another former Meyer quarterback — Dwayne Haskins — is currently the starter in Washington.

Meyer has made no effort to hide his interest in coaching the Cowboys. Recently, Dallas owner Jerry Jones denied that the Cowboys have met with Meyer, subtly avoiding (possibly) the distinction between meeting with Meyer and, as reported by Jane Slater of NFL Network, talking to Meyer.

And it could be that Meyer accepted the invitation to attend the Washington game as a message to Jones: If you don’t hire me, maybe Dan Snyder will.

Regardless, it’s looking like the man who twice had to exit college coaching for health reasons is thinking about jumping back in at a higher level. What could go wrong?