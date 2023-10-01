Urban Meyer embarrasses himself again re: Michigan football

“I believe Ohio State will stop the run.”

Is Urban Meyer ever right about anything when it comes to Michigan football?

Meyer, the former Ohio State head coach who’s now an analyst on Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff,’ was at it again on Saturday, this time believing something particularly incredible: that 2-2 Nebraska was set to give the Wolverines a game.

45-7 later, Meyer was embarrassed yet again.

In case you missed it, while Meyer didn’t call for a full-on upset, he did predict it would be a closer-than-expected contest, and noted that the maize and blue wouldn’t just walk away with the game — literally the exact opposite of what happened.

If you’re tired of watching replays of Roman Wilson’s TD during halftime, I offer this up as an alternative. Equally satisfying. pic.twitter.com/K4hCf3Occ4 — Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 30, 2023

Let the hate flow through you, Urban. Let it flow through you.

