Urban Meyer discusses thought process of adding his former players to Jags’ roster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Johnson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a busy week ahead of them. The NFL’s tampering period will begin on Monday, which allows teams to negotiate with the agents of players who are on the open market.

With the Jags signing former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer, many have speculated that some of his former college players could join him in the pros. When looking at the list of names like Alex Smith, Joe Hayden, Janoris Jenkins, Curtis Samuel, and many others, there are a variety of names Meyer is familiar with who can help the Jags after going 1-15 in 2020.

The media asked Meyer about the potential of bringing in his former players at The Players Championship golf tournament Friday. He broke down some key elements that will play into those decisions, which is the insight his assistants can provide and whether they would be a fit for their respective groups.

“I’m waking up in the middle of the night staring at the ceiling trying to put this … all of us are trying to put this thing together,” Meyer said. “You just look at the history, which I have, just looking through the history of the NFL, how many chances do you get to build a roster like we are? You have cap space, 11 draft picks. You can’t screw it up, man. You got to get the right people…”

Ultimately [our assistant coaches] are in charge of who goes in their room. You mentioned Janoris [Jenkins] and Raekwon McMillan, I got a bunch of former players out there who I would love to get, but I got to make sure they fit in that room.”

When putting his staff together, Meyer did a good job of mixing NFL assistants with college assistants. His three coordinators, Joe Cullen, Darrell Bevell, and Brian Schneider, have all been in the NFL for at least 13 years. Meyer will have heavy discussions with them in particular in terms of his former players, and after putting their minds together, they should all be able to come up with a solid answer.

As for the players Meyer mentioned in particular on Friday, it feels like Jenkins has the highest probability to end up with the Jags. He was cut by the New Orleans Saints this week, which gives the Jags a chance to add a player into their young secondary who has been in the NFL nine seasons. Jenkins, who was a former second-round pick for the St. Louis Rams, has started in 125 games, a mark nobody in the secondary comes close to.

At the same time, Jenkins is 32 years of age, and the Jags could find a younger option on the market, although they may not know Meyer. With them leading the NFL in cap space, they could sign a player like William Jackson III, who is not only a younger player but a better one in the eyes of most.

Raekwon McMillan, who played for Meyer at Ohio State, might be even less of a fit. With the Jags set to start Myles Jack and Joe Schobert as interior linebackers, a team could give McMillan more snaps than the Jags could because he’s only 25 years of age. However, if he wanted to try another linebacker position and is fine with a rotation, there may be a spot for him with the Jags.

Ultimately, we’ll have to play the waiting game to see what Meyer is cooking up in terms of reunions. There are several of his former players who would be great to help the team improve while also providing experience, both of which are things the Jags desperately need.

Recommended Stories

  • Swamp Talk: Insider notes following Florida's second spring scrimmage

    PHOTO CREDIT: Alex Shepherd Alex Shepherd Photography Jump inside below to see what GatorsTerritory is hearing following the University of Florida's second spring scrimmage.REPORT: https://florida.

  • Values for the fifth-year option on Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward contracts now set

    Values for the fifth-year option on Browns 2018 first-round picks Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward contracts now set

  • Step inside Moscow’s “Catbureau”

    Step inside Moscow’s “Catbureau”a cafe which combines a cat shelter and a co-working spaceLocation: Moscow, RussiaFor $7 per hour visitors get a place to workwith WiFi, tea and coffeeand unlimited access to all the cats(Russian) HEAD OF CITY FUND FOR ANIMAL PROTECTION, YEKATERINA DMITRIYEVA, SAYING:"We decided to make a social project, a kind of social enterprise. Co-working space seemed to be a very interesting idea because we have no such place (in Moscow) where you can work with cats nearby. Lots of people work as freelancers now. And (the coronavirus) restrictions helped us as lots of offices are closing and not all of them are opening again. Lots of people seek a place to work. And I think, it's nice that it's not a pure office space, but the one with cats playing around."

  • 5-star 2022 RB Emmanuel Henderson commits to Alabama

    Five-star 2022 running back Emmanuel Henderson committed to Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

  • FSU lands commitment from speedy South Florida playmaker

    The Florida State Seminoles have been very hot in recruiting, and that didn't change on Saturday afternoon as Fort Lauderdale Dillard standout WR Devaughn Mortimer announced that he has committed to Florida State.

  • COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans 'must remain vigilant'

    U.S. deaths from COVID-19 are falling again as the nation continues to recover from the devastating winter surge, a trend that experts are cautiously hopeful will accelerate as more vulnerable people are vaccinated. While new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have plummeted, the decline in deaths from a January peak of about 4,500 hasn't been quite as steep. “I am encouraged by these data but we must remain vigilant," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at Friday's White House briefing.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground As Treasury Yields Move Higher

    EUR/USD declined below the support at 1.1965 and is moving towards the next support at 1.1925.

  • Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ Sees Danger in the Markets and Economy

    Henry Kaufman, once the Street’s most influential economist, thinks some big financial firms should be broken up, that the Fed and Treasury are too cozy, and that bonds aren’t as liquid as many believe. Besides that, all good.

  • Tesla Delays Model S Plaid Plus Deliveries To Middle Of Next Year

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has delayed delivery of the new Model S Plaid Plus by a few months to mid-2022. What Happened: Tesla has updated its Model S online configurator to change the delivery timeline to the middle of 2022. The Plaid Plus was earlier expected to be released at the end of 2021. The move came just a few hours after the automaker quietly updated its online configurator to increase the prices of some of its Model 3 and Model S vehicles, marking the second price change by the company in recent days. The new price for the Model S Plaid Plus is now $149,990, up by $10,000. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Why It Matters: Tesla is only taking reservations with refundable deposits for the vehicle, and not actual orders. The automaker’s decision to delay deliveries could indicate it is seeing increased reservations for the Model S Plaid Plus. The Model S Plaid Plus will use Tesla’s new 4680 battery cell which allows for faster charging, better power, and performance. It's a powerful fully electric vehicle with 520-plus miles of range and a zero-to-60 mph time of under 2 seconds. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.7% higher on Thursday at $699.60, but declined almost 0.2% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Can Power A Tiny House Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member Of 0B Wealth ClubCanoo Unveils All-Electric Pickup With Rollout Slated For 2023© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lavonte David: I’m just trying to win more Super Bowls

    After the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, head coach Bruce Arians was clear that he didn’t want the team’s pending free agents to end up elsewhere. Lavonte David signed a two-year deal to stick with Tampa Bay, and echoed his head coach’s sentiment when addressing the media on Friday. “I didn’t want to go nowhere,” [more]

  • N Korean defectors struggle to send money home amid pandemic

    For the first time in years, Choi Bok-hwa didn’t get her annual birthday call from her mother in North Korea. Each January, Choi’s mother had climbed a mountain and used a broker's smuggled Chinese cellphone to call South Korea to wish her happy birthday and arrange a badly needed money transfer. Choi, who hasn't sent money or talked to her 75-year-old mother since May, believes the silence is linked to the pandemic, which led North Korea to shut its borders tighter than ever and impose some of the world’s toughest restrictions on movement.

  • Dak Prescott’s agent has some thoughts on the tactics of Russell Wilson’s agent

    Fifteen days ago, Russell Wilson, through his agent, made known his willingness to play for the Cowboys. Dak Prescott, through his agent, has addressed that possibility now that Dak has a four-year, $160 million deal. “I guess Dallas is now crossed off that list,” agent Todd France told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio. [more]

  • 2021 MLB Preview: Ranking the top five catchers in the league

    Who are the best catchers in MLB entering the 2021 season? Justin Leger ranks his top five backstops.

  • Mock Draft watch: Maurice Jones-Drew’s 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0

    Mock Draft watch: Maurice Jones-Drew's 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0

  • Phillies trim spring training roster, send 7 players to minor leagues

    The Phillies optioned seven players, six of them pitchers, to the minors.

  • Suspect in shooting of detectives sentenced to life in prison

    A man who pleaded guilty to homicide and shooting two Anne Arundel County police detectives has been sentenced. Joseph Willis, 22, of Pasadena, was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life sentences in prison for one count of first-degree murder in the death of Christopher Jones and attempted first-degree murder of Anne Arundel County Detectives William S. Ballard and Ian Preece during an hours-long manhunt.

  • Rory McIlroy: I've ruined my swing trying to copy Bryson DeChambeau

    Rory McIlroy has admitted messing up his swing in an attempt to emulate Bryson DeChambeau. In a stunningly honest self-critique, the Northern Irishman pointed the finger squarely at his own desire for speed and power to explain the loss of form that saw him miss the cut at The Players Championship and leave him with a race against time to recover his renowned rhythm for next month’s Masters. Professional golfers simply do not do this. In the wake of an ignominious display - which McIlroy’s certainly was at Sawgrass, as the defending champion fell short of the weekend by 10 shots - they will either refuse to talk or grunt platitudes. But McIlroy stepped off the Stadium course after a second-round 75 to go with his opening 79 and let loose - on himself. How Rory McIlroy can recover from his dreaded two-way miss in time for the Masters “Where it all stems from is probably like October last year, doing a little bit of speed training, started getting sucked into that stuff,” he said. “Swing got flat, long, and too rotational. Obviously I added some speed and am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing. So I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that. That's what I'm frustrated with. “Why did I do it? I'd be lying if I said it wasn't anything to do with what Bryson did at the US Open. I think a lot of people saw that and were like, whoa, if this is the way they're going to set golf courses up in the future, it helps. It really helps. “The one thing that people don't appreciate is how good Bryson is out of the rough. Not only because of how upright he is but because his short irons are longer than standard, so he can get a little more speed through the rough than us other guys. And I thought being able to get some more speed is a good thing, and maybe just to the detriment a little bit of my swing, I got there. But I just need to maybe rein it back in a little bit.”

  • Mark Turgeon, Juwan Howard explain exchange that led to technicals, ejection

    The Maryland head coach got heated with Michigan's coach on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament.

  • Mario Addison becomes third Bills player to restructure, reduce contract

    DE Mario Addison restructures and reduces his contract in 2021 with Buffalo Bills.

  • Russell Westbrook is the NBA’s 15th-most popular jersey this season

    Russ has only been a Wizard for three months, but people seem to love his name in D.C. threads.