Urban Meyer dips into Buckeye past again, signs former wide receiver Devin Smith

We had an idea former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer would give some guys chances in the NFL that he’s had history with, but we didn’t see him going this far. Tim Tebow? Check. Tight end Luke Farrell? Check again. How about running back Carlos Hyde. Yep.

And now, we can add another player to that list. After providing a tryout to former field-stretching wide receiver Devin Smith, Myer has gone a step further and now signed the speedster to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Saturday.

The NFL has not been kind so far to the former second-round draft pick of the New York Jets. He’s battled several injuries and has yet to be able to stay on the field and show enough productivity to stick at the highest level. He most recently found his way on the New England Patriots practice squad but hasn’t played a snap since he moonlighted with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

We have traded QB Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles. We have signed WR Devin Smith and OL Jermaine Eluemunor. pic.twitter.com/YNe4BfWNp7 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 28, 2021

If Smith still has those same skills that set him apart at Ohio State, there’s definitely a place for him in the NFL. He’ll probably get a better shot to show what he can do under Urban Meyer than previous stops, so hopefully, he’s able to stay healthy and perform at the level he and others close to him expect.

List

Every former Ohio State football player on NFL rosters for 2021 training camp

Every former Ohio State football player on NFL training camp rosters

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.