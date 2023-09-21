Urban Meyer criticizes Michigan football for soft non-conference schedule

Something that has become a hot topic in college football of late is non-conference scheduling. It’s especially relevant this week, as we just saw Michigan State play Washington for the second year in a row, and Ohio State will face Notre Dame in a top ten match-up.

Meanwhile, Michigan has only had to play lowly Bowling Green, UNLV, and East Carolina. They aren’t projected to face a ranked team until November, when they face Penn State and Ohio State.

In the Big Ten, Michigan has been criticized heavily for this type of scheduling, and in the SEC, Georgia has come under fire for the same reasons. On his podcast, Urban Meyer was highly critical of how Michigan schedules their season:

“Then the other thing is now you’re in a 12-game playoff starting next year and I think these games are going to go away and I’m scared about that,” Meyer said on Wednesday’s edition of Urban’s Take with Tim May. “Look at the team up in Ann Arbor (Michigan). You shouldn’t be allowed to play that schedule. Georgia is playing a schedule that, at the end of the day, you’re supposed to be penalized for that, and they’re not.

