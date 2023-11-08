Urban Meyer compares Alabama QB Jalen Milroe to college legends Reggie Bush, Percy Harvin

Former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer offered some high praise for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe this week, comparing him to two of the most electric college football players in recent memory.

“Right now, the Reggie Bush, Percy Harvin of college football is playing quarterback at Alabama, and they’re running him,” Meyer said on "Urban's Take with Tim May" (via On3). “He had 130 yards rushing, 20-something carries, 25 carries, and there’s a couple clips on that video tape that he is, other than (Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.), he’s the best athlete in college football and he’s touching the ball every snap at Alabama.”

Milroe had arguably his career-best performance in the No. 8 Crimson Tide's (8-1, 6-0 SEC) 42-28 win over No. 19 LSU (6-3, 4-2) in Week 10, rushing for 155 yards and four touchdowns while completing 15 of 23 passes for 219 yards.

Meyer, a Fox Sports college football analyst and three-time national champion (Florida in 2006 and '08, Ohio State in 2014), was impressed with Milroe's game to the point he compared the Alabama signal-caller to Bush, a USC running back who won the 2005 Heisman Trophy, and Harvin, a 2009 first-round pick that won the 2008 BCS national championship with Meyer and the Gators.

Bush, a former No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, played 11 NFL seasons and accumulated more than 9,000 combined rushing and receiving yards with 58 total touchdowns. He also won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints.

Harvin played eight NFL seasons and was a 2009 Pro Bowl selection, also winning Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jalen Milroe stats 2023

Passing: 114-176 (64.8%) for 1,836 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Rushing: 97 carries for 297 yards and nine touchdowns

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Urban Meyer compares Bama QB Jalen Milroe to Reggie Bush, Percy Harvin