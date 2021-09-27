Urban Meyer: CJ Henderson trade is a good deal for both sides

Jacksonville traded cornerback CJ Henderson to Carolina on Monday, sending the ninth overall pick of last year’s draft to the Panthers.

Carolina needed help at cornerback with rookie Jaycee Horn out for months after breaking a few bones in his foot. And according to Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, Carolina was aggressive in its pursuit of Henderson.

But even though Henderson was drafted by the previous regime in Jacksonville, the club still effectively gave up on a top 10 pick just over a year after selecting him. Meyer said availability and other players on the roster allowed the Jaguars to feel comfortable with the move.

“I think No. 1 is the development of Tyson Campbell,” Meyer said in his Monday press conference. “He’s starting to perform at what we expect him to be. He’s a very, very talented guy. You get Tre Herndon back, which he can play nickel. We have to improve a lot of areas of our team and — it might be a good, fresh start for CJ. Had a great visit with his family. I love CJ and spent a lot of time with him and his parents and I think it’s going to be good for both of us.”

Why would it be good for Henderson to have a fresh start?

“He missed a lot of games and we just think it’s best for both,” Meyer said.

Henderson started eight games for Jacksonville last year before going on injured reserve with a groin injury in November. He recorded an interception, six passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 2020.

Henderson also played in the Jaguars’ first two games of the season but was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Though he missed a practice and was listed as limited in the other two with a groin injury/illness, had no injury status heading into Sunday’s game.

