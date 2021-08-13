Urban Meyer: CJ Henderson’s been fighting, doing good

Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson‘s training camp didn’t get off to the best start, but things appear to be looking up for the 2020 first-round pick.

Henderson got his most extensive work with the first team during Thursday’s practice session. That workout came a few days after assistant head coach Charlie Strong said that the team was doing “everything possible to help him get back on track” after a stint on the COVID-19 reserve list and sitting out a scrimmage for personal reasons.

Head coach Urban Meyer gave a positive update on Henderson and noted the toll that injuries as a rookie added to the things that Henderson’s had to deal with in his brief NFL career.

“He’s doing good,” Meyer said, via Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union. “He’s been fighting. . . . I see a guy that’s fighting through stuff right now and the stuff is a lot. He had to get ready for training camp, [then] boom, COVID. Last year, obviously rookie year started off strong and then fought with injuries, so there’s a lot to this.”

There was a recent report that the Saints were trying to trade for Henderson, who was picked under a different regime than the one the Jaguars now have in place. Nothing Strong or Meyer have said suggests that a deal is coming and the chances will drop even lower if Henderson’s camp work continues to earn praise from the coaching staff.

Urban Meyer: CJ Henderson’s been fighting, doing good originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

