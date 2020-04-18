Urban Meyer on Chase Young: God put together that guy; he’s got it all

Chase Young said earlier this week he would be “honored” to play for his hometown team. It’s a good thing, because Washington is likely where the Ohio State pass rusher is headed.

Washington has the No. 2 overall choice. Young was a really productive player in his college career with 98 tackles, 40.5 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, not surprisingly, expects Young to do in the NFL what he did in college.

“God put together that guy,” Meyer told JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “He said, ‘I’m going to make one of the best defensive ends to ever play college football.’ I think he’s going to carry on in the NFL. He’s got it all.”

Meyer said Young’s mental makeup is as good as his physical makeup. Young received a 25 out of 25 on a 1-5 scale in five critical areas, including competitive spirit, leadership and adaptability.

“We have criteria,” Meyer said. “He’s got them all.”

