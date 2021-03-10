Urban Meyer: Cam Robinson has a great future and very high ceiling

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Jaguars are likely going to select quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall in this year’s draft, and they’re going to need to protect him.

That’s part of why it makes sense that Jacksonville elected to use its franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, a second-round pick in 2017.

But as head coach Urban Meyer put it during his Tuesday press conference, the 2021 market for left tackles also had a lot to do with the choice.

“We realized that he has a great future. His ceiling is very high,” Meyer said. “I’ve studied him very much. I’ve spent some time with him. We feel that the way this free agency is moving, is that left tackle position — as always, but even more now this year, from hearing from the guys who have been in the NFL — this is a tough year for that left tackle position. And we fell just what’s out there, and with coaching, culture, and development, Cam has a lot of talent.”

Robinson will make $13.754 million in 2021 on his first franchise tag. He’s started 47 games for the Jaguars in the last four years, including all 16 in 2020.

Urban Meyer: Cam Robinson has a great future and very high ceiling originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

