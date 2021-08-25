Urban Meyer calls Travis Etienne’s injury a ‘shot to the jaw’

The Jacksonville Jaguars sustained their first significant injury of the 2021 season, and it was one sustained by first-round pick Travis Etienne. In the first half of Monday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, he endured a foot sprain that sidelined him after just one carry and reception. Then on Tuesday, it was revealed that the injury would require surgery, which caused him to be designated to injured reserve.

With Jags coach Urban Meyer taking questions from the media Wednesday, Etienne’s situation was one of the first topics discussed, and the first-year head coach didn’t hold back about how significant of a blow the team took.

“It was a shot to the jaw,” said Meyer. “He was really coming on in practice. We saw his big-play ability in practice, not in a game yet. [It’s] a tough injury. How do we fill that? We’re still having that conversation right now.”

The Jags drafted Etienne 25th overall this April out of Clemson in hopes that he would bring speed and explosion to an offense that needed it. He flashed at times in training camp but wasn’t able to translate it to the Jags’ first two preseason games, registering just two carries for three yards. Additionally, as a receiver, he only had a catch for three yards.

In a nutshell, the Jags were hoping they would have a running back who would help them immensely on the receiving end, and it’s now back to the drawing board. They have speed options on the team to help them like Tavon Austin, who is a versatile player the Dallas Cowboys once listed as a running back. However, it’s probably best the Jags let him focus on playing receiver and returning kicks and punts.

As for the free-agent market, a name that has been mentioned is running back Duke Johnson, who has 2,829 career receiving yards and 12 touchdowns to his name. He last played for the Houston Texans last season, so he’s well aware of the division. And if not him, the Jags are atop of the waiver order, so that could be an option as well.

James Robinson should be named the No. 1 player at the position, while Carlos Hyde is likely to be behind him. Then behind those two are Dare Ogunbowale, Devine Ozigbo, and Nathan Cottrell, all of whom have made plays in the preseason that could land them at the RB4 role when it comes to naming the final roster.