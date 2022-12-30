Urban Meyer breaks down Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CFP semifinal

Everyone it seems has an opinion when it comes to breaking down the Ohio State and Georgia matchup coming up this Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. And most of those opinions have the No. 1 Bulldogs taking care of business in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is another analyst with an opinion and he too weighed in on his thoughts when he took some time to talk to WBNS 10 TV’s (local CBS affiliate in Columbus) Dom Tiberi.

If you haven’t seen Meyer give his thoughts on this one, you can watch him provide the insight many of us crave by watching the below video from the WBNS 10TV YouTube Channel.

I mean, did we expect Meyer to go anywhere but homer on this pick?

Ohio State and Georgia will do battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Be sure to include a little scarlet and gray into your New Year’s Eve plans and root for a program-defining win close to when the ball drops.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire