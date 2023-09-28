Urban Meyer blasts Notre Dame 10-player miscue vs. Ohio State: 'It takes your breath away'

Urban Meyer on Wednesday became the latest coach to provide their insight into Notre Dame's infamous last-second snafu vs. Ohio State.

The former Buckeyes coach sat down with Big Ten Network college football analyst Gerry DiNardo for "Urban's Analysis" to break down the final drive of the Buckeyes' big 17-14 win over the Fighting Irish. Part of that includes Marcus Freeman's critical late-game error that saw the Fighting Irish undermanned on the game's fateful play.

Notre Dame had just 10 defensive players on the field for the final two plays of the game, including the final play that saw Chip Trayanum plunge ahead for the 1-yard touchdown with just one second remaining.

"This is the final (play)," Meyer said. "And there's a lot of good to this (game). There's also the reality Notre Dame, here on the final play of the game, has 10 players out on the field. It takes your breath away a little bit, but it's real. It happened. Those kind of things shouldn't happen, can't happen."

Even if Notre Dame had taken a penalty for subbing a player in, the result would have brought the Buckeyes only about a foot closer since penalties in that range are half the distance to the goal.

Regardless, the Buckeyes capitalized, finding the hole in the defense and taking home the victory. As pointed out by Meyer on the breakdown, Ohio State attacked the area where the final defensive player should have been lined up:

"The reality is, they have 10 players," Meyer said. "You know where the 11th player should have been? Right where Ohio State ran the ball."

Freeman said postgame that he was looking to avoid taking a penalty by subbing in a player.

"Yeah, we were trying to get a fourth D-lineman on the field," Freeman said. "I told him to just stay off, because we can't afford a penalty — I didn't have any timeouts. Right? So we couldn't afford a penalty there. Yeah, it's on us. We've gotta be better."

However, the Fighting Irish coach was unaware that he was allowed to do so by rule after Ohio State subbed in Trayanum, who rushed for the game-winning touchdown.

