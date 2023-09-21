Urban Meyer blasts Michigan, UGA's nonconference schedules: 'You're supposed to be penalized'

No. 4 Ohio State is taking the trip to South Bend on Saturday to face No. 9 Notre Dame in one of the biggest nonconference matchups of the college football season.

This is the third consecutive year the Buckeyes have played a marquee nonconference matchup. Ohio State hosted the Fighting Irish last year, and took on Oregon in 2021. But former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer is concerned these kinds of matchups will become a thing of the past.

With only four teams eligible to make the current iteration of the College Football Playoff, tallying as few losses as possible is more important than ever: A two-loss team has never made the playoff since it started in 2014. With the new format set to provide auto-bids to the six highest-ranked conference champions, teams may be inclined to take more risks with their nonconference schedule.

Meyer believes the opposite will occur. On the Wednesday episode of his podcast, "Urban's Take with Tim May," the former Buckeye worried aloud about the future of nonconference scheduling — while taking time to criticize schools such as Michigan and Georgia for their weak nonconference games in 2023.

“Then the other thing is now you’re in a 12-game playoff starting next year and I think these games are going to go away and I’m scared about that,” Meyer said on Wednesday. “Look at the team up in Ann Arbor (Michigan). You shouldn’t be allowed to play that schedule. Georgia is playing a schedule that, at the end of the day, you’re supposed to be penalized for that, and they’re not.

"So why would Ohio State play this game? Well, because it’s the right thing to do, it’s for the fans, it’s for the good of the game. It’s for everybody.”

Meyer also acknowledged the inherent risk of playing a tougher schedule as compared to those of Michigan and Georgia this year:

"But what if they lose?” Meyer said on Wednesday. “They might be out of the Playoff because they made that decision. You saw Oregon do that a couple of years ago. Oregon lost, I think one or two games they lost. They played Auburn in the south somewhere and I remember discussing that on 'Big Noon' and they got left out of the Playoff and then you had other teams playing three much lesser opponents that made the playoff.

"I’m really disappointed. You’re talking about the Wolverines used to play Notre Dame all the time. They’re not. And you know why — you can say whatever you want — because they don’t want the potential of that loss to hurt them for a Playoff."

Michigan 2023 schedule

Michigan played East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green in nonconference play in 2023, winning all three games by multiple scores without Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines did play Washington in 2021 and played a home-and-home with Notre Dame in 2018 and 2019. Texas is set to come to the Big House in 2024.

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina Michigan 30, ECU 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. UNLV Michigan 35, UNLV 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Bowling Green Michigan 31, BGSU 6 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Rutgers* TBD Saturday, Sept. 30 at Nebraska* TBD Saturday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota* TBD Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Indiana* TBD Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE N/A Saturday, Oct. 28 at Michigan State* TBD Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Purdue* TBD Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 7 Penn State* TBD Saturday, Nov. 18 at Maryland* TBD Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 4 Ohio State* TBD Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)** TBD

Georgia 2023 schedule

Georgia was scheduled to take on Oklahoma in 2023, but the game was canceled due to Oklahoma's impending move to the SEC.

The Bulldogs took down Oregon in 2022 at a neutral site season-opener, and will face Clemson in a neutral-site matchup in 2024. Georgia also plays ACC rival Georgia Tech every season and scheduled UAB, Ball State and UT Martin to fill out their nonconference slate this year.

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. UT Martin Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Ball State Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina* Georgia 24, USC 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UAB TBD Saturday, Sept. 30 at Auburn* TBD Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky* TBD Saturday, Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt* TBD Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE N/A Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida* TBD Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Missouri* TBD Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 16 Ole Miss* TBD Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 20 Tennessee* TBD Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech TBD Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)** TBD

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Urban Meyer blasts Michigan, Georgia's weak nonconference schedules