Urban Meyer, Bill Belichick & why NFL coaches have no choice but to lie about cutting players due to vaccine status

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer did an amazing thing Tuesday. Something he almost never does. He told the truth. Meyer revealed that cutting players due to their vaccination status against COVID-19 was, "certainly in consideration."

Meanwhile, all the way up the eastern seaboard, Cam Newton was released from New England the same day. One can't help but wonder if his vaccination status played into the team's decision to part ways, especially after COVID protocols kept him away from his squad for five days last week.

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Dan Wetzel to talk about the NFL's tenuous situation as teams finalized their 53-man rosters this week. Are coaches taking vaccine status into consideration? Absolutely. Are they being forced to lie about it? You bet.

Charles & Dan also discuss the New Orleans Saints being forced away from their home state for the month of September due to Hurricane Ida, the latest on potential Deshaun Watson trade suitors, the Bishop Sycamore debacle and more.

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts