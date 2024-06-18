Urban Meyer believes Ohio State football’s roster is absolutely loaded

Former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer still keeps a close eye on the Buckeyes, and obviously he knows the game very well.

The thre-time national championship-winning coach has seen what a title contending group looks like, and he thinks that the 2024 Buckeyes fall into that category.

When Adam King asked him about how he feels about this year’s team, Meyer gave a glowing response. He said that “this is one of the most talented rosters in the last decade, maybe ever.”

That’s a pretty big statement from Meyer, especially considering the Ohio State offense has yet to name a starter at quarterback, is extremely young at wide receiver, and still has questions on the offensive line.

"This is one of the most talented rosters in the last decade, maybe ever." Urban Meyer with quite the statement about this years Buckeye team. He says he's never seen anything like the talent in the Woody. Jim Tressel agrees, he says there is greatness everywhere you look. pic.twitter.com/2S8u6WQfKU — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) June 18, 2024

We will take Meyer’s word on this, especially since another championship- winning Buckeye coach, Jim Tressel agreed with him.

