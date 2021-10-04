Urban Meyer apologizes for creating “distraction” with photos that emerged this weekend

Over the weekend, photos and videos emerged of Jaguars coach Urban Meyer cavorting with women other than his wife. Social media exploded. That apparently wasn’t the only eruption that happened in the aftermath of the publication of those images.

Meyer, in a Monday press conference, addressed the situation.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction,” Meyer said. “It was stupid. So I explained everything that happened. And owned it. And, you know, just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position.”

Said he spoke to team leaders on a one-on-one basis, and to the team collectively. “The coach should not be a distraction,” Meyer said.

Meyer was asked whether he apologized to his family.

“Of course I did. It’s not me and that’s — oh yeah, they were upset,” Meyer said.

Meyer explained that he remained in Ohio to “see the grandkids, and we all went to dinner that night.” Then, “there was a big group next to our restaurant, and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did.” He said they were “trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left.”

Meyer admitted that he’s “concerned” that the situation could undermine his ability to lead the team.

The situation comes at a time when Meyer has started his NFL career 0-4, and when questions already have begun to swirl as to whether Meyer can handle this kind of repeated adversity. Speculation emerged a couple of weeks ago that Meyer could leave the Jaguars for USC; fresh speculation will surely surface that Meyer may eventually tap out, regardless of whether he’s returning to the college game or getting out entirely.

And there’s always another side to such questions. Although Meyer said he’s met with team owner Shad Khan and that he was supportive, Khan could decide that he wants to move on before Meyer ever comes to that conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are one loss away from becoming on the third team in NFL history to lose twenty games in a row.

