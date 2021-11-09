Urban Meyer addresses status of James Robinson, Cam Robinson heading into Colts game

Jacksonville’s stunning 9-6 win over the likely playoff-bound Buffalo Bills was especially impressive when you consider the circumstances. The Jaguars were down arguably their best offensive player in James Robinson, who missed the game after suffering a bruised heel against Seattle.

Meanwhile, it was also down a third starting offensive lineman from the beginning of the season as left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a back injury during pregame warmups that held him out for the game.

In coach Urban Meyer’s press conference on Monday, he updated the status of both players, and the news is optimistic for the Jaguars. He said that he expects both players to play against Indianapolis on Sunday.

“(James Robinson) should be ready, obviously we are going to be very smart with him,” Meyer said. “I know he is only a second-year player, but he is a tough grinder. I would have played him if he would have been able to go. You know we do not have a rule about you having to practice a certain (amount) – it depends who it is. I expect him to be limited a little bit early in the week, but I am hearing everything is real positive.”

Meyer also added that Robinson likely would’ve played on Sunday were it his choice, but the trainers told the coach that Robinson was not ready.

As far as the other Robinson goes, Meyer said the back injury during warmups wasn’t structural, just muscular. He expects the Jags to have their left tackle back on Sunday.

“It was all muscular,” Meyer said. “At first, I thought, ‘Oh gosh, is it a disc or something?’ It’s not. It’s all muscular and I guess he’s had it happen a couple times, but he should be ready to go.”

This is obviously good news for a Jaguars offensive unit that has already been ravaged by injuries this season. Having both players back would give the Jags a decent chance against a Colts team that is improving but has struggled quite a bit at times this year.