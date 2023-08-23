Urban challenging Somerset to be more competitive in 2023

Longtime Somerset assistant Jeff Urban received an unkind welcome to the LHAC a year ago after taking over as head coach of the Golden Eagles. A group of underclassmen were thrown into the mix and gained valuable experience. With only seven seniors on the roster, the youth movement continues in Somerset with expectations rising.

"The kids are starting to understand the game, not only mentally, but they are growing up physically," said Urban. "We feel that we can compete Friday nights. We grew as a coaching staff, also. We understand what the kids can do well, so we are coaching to their strengths this year."

Somerset head coach Jeff Urban is pictured during football camp, Aug. 14, in Somerset.

Coach: Jeff Urban (2nd season, 1-9 career record)

2022 records: 1-9 overall

Top players lost: Tyler Zimmerman (RB/LB), Asa Belardi (OL/DL), Victor Gaibor (OL/DL)

Top players returning: Lane Lambert (QB/LB), Rowan Holmes (RB/DE), Zane Hagans (OL/DL), Eli Walls (WR/DB), Carson Sanner (RB/LB), Camden Lowery (RB/DB)

Assistant coaches: Joel Holsopple, George Coyle, Brock Leazier, Kelby Hay, Buddy Howsare, Mike Holmes

Somerset's Zane Hagans, left, and Rowan Holmes take a break during football camp, Aug. 14, in Somerset.

Offensive outlook: Junior running backs Camden Lowery and Rowan Holmes will be two integral pieces of Somerset is going to have success this season. Lowery tallied 458 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, while Holmes contributed 301 and two scores. Junior quarterback Lane Lambert must take great strides at the position. He threw for 477 yards, two scores and seven interceptions, adding 155 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Offensive line play is another facet of the game Urban is hoping Somerset will develop for a team that managed only 1,718 yards of total offense a year ago.

"Zane Hagans is going to a three-year starter on the offensive line. His leadership is going to be key with how far we develop up front," Urban said. "We feel Lane Lambert is going to be able to lead the team. The leadership he can display on the field is going to pay dividends. If he can show the confidence he has, the rest of the team is going to rally around him.

Somerset's Eli Walls (4) steps in front of a pass intended for receiver Trae Bhullar during football camp, Aug. 14, in Somerset.

Defensive outlook: Holmes led Somerset with 57 tackles a year ago. Hagans had two sacks. Lowery and sophomore Cole Parry each had two interceptions. Junior Eli Walls solidifies a speedy secondary.

The LHAC was already full of top-notch talent. With the conference expansion to 20 teams for football, Somerset will need all three levels of its defense to make an impact.

"We're bringing back a lot of starters on the defensive line," Urban said. "Not only did we grow physically, but we also got faster as a team. We're going to try and put the kids in situations where we can use their speed and rely on our defensive line to keep us in some ball games."

Classification: District 5-3A

Last District 5 playoff appearance: 2019

Last District 5 playoff win: 2016

District titles: 2

Somerset Golden Eagles

Aug. 25 vs. Chestnut Ridge, 7

Sept. 1 at Central, 7

Sept. 8 vs. Greater Johnstown, 7

Sept. 16 at Westmont Hilltop, 7

Sept. 22 vs. Bishop McCort, 7

Sept. 29 at Richland, 7

Oct. 6 at Bedford, 7

Oct. 13 vs. Penns Valley, 7

Oct. 20 vs. Forest Hills, 7

Oct. 27 TBA

