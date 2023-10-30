Upstate Super 25 football rankings: See where your favorite team ranks entering SCHSL playoffs

During the last week of the South Carolina high school football regular season, two top three teams faced off and changed the top of the 864Huddle Super 25 rankings.

Byrnes stays put at No. 1 after a 33-21 win over now No. 5 Gaffney for the Region 2-AAAAA title, while Belton-Honea Path jumps up to No. 2 with a 51-14 over Wren for the Region 2-AAA title and a perfect regular season, and T.L. Hanna rounds out the top three after an open week.

Here's a look at the full Upstate Super 25 high school football rankings entering the first round of the SCHSL playoffs.

1. Byrnes (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: 33-21 win at No. 5 Gaffney (7-3) | Round 1: vs. No. 22 Dorman (3-7)

Class AAAAA, Region 2

2. Belton-Honea Path (10-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: 51-14 win at No. 17 Wren (5-5) | Round 1: vs. Emerald (1-9)

Class AAA, Region 2

3. T.L. Hanna (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Open | Round 1: vs. Fort Mill (2-8)

Class AAAAA, Region 1

4. Chapman (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: 38-35 win over No. 10 Broome (8-2) | Round 1: vs. No. 25 Crescent (6-4)

Class AAA, Region 3

5. Gaffney (7-3)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: 33-21 loss to No. 1 Byrnes (9-1) | Round 1: vs. Lexington (7-3)

Class AAAAA, Region 2

6. Westside (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: 69-22 win over Berea (2-8) | Round 1: vs. Airport (5-5)

Class AAAA, Region 1

7. Daniel (10-0)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: 50-0 win over No. 25 Crescent (6-4) | Round 1: vs. Blue Ridge (1-9)

Class AAA, Region 1

8. Greenville (7-3)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: 42-14 win over Easley (4-6) | Round 1: vs. South Aiken (3-7)

Class AAAA, Region 1

9. J.L. Mann (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: 42-35 win at No. 11 Hillcrest (8-2) | Round 1: vs. Blythewood (4-6)

Class AAAAA, Region 1

10. Broome (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: 38-35 loss at No. 4 Chapman (9-1) | Round 1: vs. Seneca (5-5)

Class AAA, Region 3

11. Hillcrest (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: 42-35 loss to No. 9 J.L. Mann (8-2) | Round 1: at Nation Ford (5-5)

Class AAAAA, Region 1

12. Spartanburg (5-5)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: 35-14 win over No. 22 Dorman (3-7) | Round 1: at Rock Hill (6-4)

Class AAAAA, Region 2

13. Christ Church (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: 34-0 win over No. 18 Southside Christian (6-3) | Round 1: vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-9)

Class A, Region 1

14. Boiling Springs (4-6)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Open | Round 1: at Dutch Fork (5-5)

Class AAAAA, Region 2

15. Pendleton (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: 54-8 win at Walhalla (4-6) | Round 1: vs. Travelers Rest (4-6)

Class AAA, Region 1

16. Greer (5-5)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: 42-21 win over No. 20 Riverside (5-5) | Round 1: vs. Indian Land (6-4)

Class AAAA, Region 2

17. Wren (5-5)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: 51-14 loss to No. 2 Belton-Honea Path (10-0) | Round 1: vs. Woodruff (4-6)

Class AAA, Region 2

18. Southside Christian (6-3)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: 34-0 loss to No. 13 Christ Church (8-2) | Round 1: vs. Denmark-Olar (5-5)

Class A, Region 1

19. Powdersville (5-5)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: 33-7 win at Palmetto (3-6) | Round 1: at Chester (8-2)

Class AA, Region 1

20. Riverside (5-5)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: 42-12 loss at No. 16 Greer (5-5) | This week: vs. York (7-3)

Class AAAA, Region 2

21. St. Joseph’s (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: 55-12 win at McCormick (3-6) | Round 1: vs. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (9-1)

Class A, Region 1

22. Dorman (3-7)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: 35-14 loss at Spartanburg (5-5) | This week: at No. 1 Byrnes (9-1)

Class AAAAA, Region 2

23. Liberty (7-3)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: 36-35 win at Chesnee (5-5) | Round 1: at Fairfield Central (8-2)

Class AA, Region 1

24. Eastside (6-4)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: 28-14 win over Wade Hampton (2-8) | This week: at South Pointe (7-3)

Class AAAA, Region 2

25. Crescent (6-4)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: 50-0 loss to No. 7 Daniel (10-0) | This week: at No. 4. Chapman (9-1)

Class AAA, Region 1

