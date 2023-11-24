Upstate high school football players to know in SCHSL state semifinals

Seven high school football teams in the Upstate are practicing on Thanksgiving Day.

They will feast on the fact they have made it to the Upper State title games, the final step to South Carolina High School League state championships.

Three games kicking off 7:30 p.m. Friday will feature Upstate teams going head-to-head: Greenville is at Westside in Class AAAA, Belton-Honea Path at Daniel in Class AAA and St. Joseph’s at Christ Church in Class A. In AAAAA, J.L. Mann will be at Dutch Fork.

Here are some key players, one on offense and one on defense, for each Upstate team.

Belton-Honea Path

Offense: Marquise Henderson – The junior running back needs just 53 rushing yards to reach 2,000 this season. He's electric when the switch is clicked. Henderson has averaged 11.4 yards per carry in his career for 4,069 yards and 55 touchdowns, 32 this season.

Defense: Tye Kelly – The junior linebacker has 12 tackles for loss this season. Last year, he had 11 tackles total. His breakout helped Belton-Honea Path’s defense hold Region 2-AAA opponents to just 63 total points in four games.

Christ Church Episcopal

Offense: Dashun Reeder – The senior running back has 1,509 rushing yards (6.9 per carry) with 22 touchdowns. He is a state champion sprinter who has run for 72 touchdowns in the past three seasons and is nearly unstoppable in the open field.

Defense: Jake Good – The senior linebacker has made 106 tackles this season. Last week, he had 11 tackles and his second interception. In the past two games, he’s had 18 solo tackles and two sacks.

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: State semifinals matchups | Predictions for Upstate teams

Daniel

Offense: Ja’Kari Bennett – The senior running back is Daniel’s first 1,000-yard rusher in more than a decade. He has 1,296 rushing yards (9.5 per carry) with 25 touchdowns. In the Region 1-AAA-clinching game, he had 205 yards and four TDs.

Defense: Spencer Conn – The junior linebacker has 121 tackles (after 123 last season), with seven sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries and an interception in leading a defense that has allowed only 11.2 points per game.

Greenville

Offense: Mazeo Bennett – The senior wide receiver headed to the University of South Carolina has become even more dangerous as a runner. He has 10 TDs on 29 carries. In the past two seasons, he has 35 total touchdowns.

Defense: Jayden Wilson-Abrams: The senior defensive end has 15 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks. He has 77 solo tackles (92 total), more than the past two seasons combined. He had five tackles for loss in a single playoff game.

COORDINATING BIG WIN: How JL Mann head coach / defensive coordinator Scoot Watson got historic victory

J.L. Mann

Offense: Mikel McClellan – The senior wide receiver has 1,285 yards and a dozen TDs. He also has 195 yards on 12 carries as a wildcat quarterback. He’s also a kick returner who doesn’t get many chances because teams kick elsewhere.

Defense: Wyatt Ward – The junior linebacker has reached double-figure tackles in 10 consecutive games. He has 110 total tackles and his average is up to 9.2 per game. He has more than 300 tackles in his three-year career.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Preseason rankings | Upstate players to watch

St. Joseph’s Catholic

Offense: Brayden Johnson – The junior running back has burst onto the scene. Last year, he had two carries. This season, he has 937 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. In the playoff opener, he had 30 carries for 188 yards.

Defense: Johnny Jaraczewski – The senior linebacker leads the defense with 63 solo tackles and a dozen for loss of yardage. Last week, he was also a star on offense. He ran for two touchdowns, making it four in his career.

Westside

Offense: Cutter Woods – The junior quarterback already has scholarship offers from three ACC schools. He has completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 3,086 yards with 32 touchdowns. The Rams last week scored 68 points.

Defense: Omar Williams – The senior linebacker has 37 tackles in the postseason, 14 in one game, and 102 for the season. The Rams survived while allowing 53 points last week and will need Williams to lift the group.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Upstate players to know in SCHSL semifinals