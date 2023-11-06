Advertisement

After upsetting UCLA, Arizona ranked in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Another ranked opponent is awaiting the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 11.

After upsetting then-No. 20 UCLA on Saturday, the resurgent Arizona Wildcats landed No. 24 in the post-Week 10 US LBM Coaches Poll, just five points ahead of Fresno State. The Bruins, who fell 27-10 in Tucson after beating Colorado the week prior, fell out of the top 25 but received 22 points.

USC is also no longer ranked following a 52-42 loss to No. 5 Washington.

But going back to Arizona, the Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) might be the biggest surprise team in the conference. The U of A, only two years removed from a one-win 2021 season, is now bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017.

Other Pac-12 teams in the top 25 include No. 6 Oregon, No. 13 Oregon State and No. 14 Utah.

Here’s a complete look at the post-Week 10 US LBM Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

9-0

1,587 (55)

2

Michigan

9-0

1,479 (4)

3

Ohio State

9-0

1,468 (5)

4

Florida State

9-0

1,433

5

Washington

9-0

1,357

6

Oregon

8-1

1,235

+1

7

Texas

8-1

1,209

-1

8

Alabama

8-1

1,187

9

Penn State

8-1

1,093

10

Ole Miss

8-1

1,052

11

Louisville

8-1

938

+4

12

Tennessee

7-2

785

+4

13

Oregon State

7-2

756

+6

14

Utah

7-2

747

+4

15

Missouri

7-2

658

-1

16

Oklahoma

7-2

552

-5

17

Oklahoma State

7-2

543

+10

18

Kansas

7-2

481

+5

19

LSU

6-3

468

-6

20

Tulane

8-1

377

+1

21

James Madison

9-0

279

+3

22

Notre Dame

7-3

264

-10

23

UNC

7-2

233

+2

24

Arizona

6-3

118

+8

25

Fresno State

8-1

113

+3

