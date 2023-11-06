After upsetting UCLA, Arizona ranked in latest US LBM Coaches Poll
Another ranked opponent is awaiting the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 11.
After upsetting then-No. 20 UCLA on Saturday, the resurgent Arizona Wildcats landed No. 24 in the post-Week 10 US LBM Coaches Poll, just five points ahead of Fresno State. The Bruins, who fell 27-10 in Tucson after beating Colorado the week prior, fell out of the top 25 but received 22 points.
USC is also no longer ranked following a 52-42 loss to No. 5 Washington.
But going back to Arizona, the Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) might be the biggest surprise team in the conference. The U of A, only two years removed from a one-win 2021 season, is now bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017.
Other Pac-12 teams in the top 25 include No. 6 Oregon, No. 13 Oregon State and No. 14 Utah.
Here’s a complete look at the post-Week 10 US LBM Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
9-0
1,587 (55)
–
2
9-0
1,479 (4)
–
3
9-0
1,468 (5)
–
4
Florida State
9-0
1,433
–
5
Washington
9-0
1,357
–
6
8-1
1,235
+1
7
8-1
1,209
-1
8
8-1
1,187
–
9
8-1
1,093
–
10
8-1
1,052
–
11
8-1
938
+4
12
7-2
785
+4
13
Oregon State
7-2
756
+6
14
Utah
7-2
747
+4
15
7-2
658
-1
16
7-2
552
-5
17
Oklahoma State
7-2
543
+10
18
7-2
481
+5
19
6-3
468
-6
20
8-1
377
+1
21
9-0
279
+3
22
7-3
264
-10
23
7-2
233
+2
24
Arizona
6-3
118
+8
25
Fresno State
8-1
113
+3
