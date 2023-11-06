After upsetting UCLA, Arizona ranked in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Another ranked opponent is awaiting the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 11.

After upsetting then-No. 20 UCLA on Saturday, the resurgent Arizona Wildcats landed No. 24 in the post-Week 10 US LBM Coaches Poll, just five points ahead of Fresno State. The Bruins, who fell 27-10 in Tucson after beating Colorado the week prior, fell out of the top 25 but received 22 points.

USC is also no longer ranked following a 52-42 loss to No. 5 Washington.

But going back to Arizona, the Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) might be the biggest surprise team in the conference. The U of A, only two years removed from a one-win 2021 season, is now bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017.

Other Pac-12 teams in the top 25 include No. 6 Oregon, No. 13 Oregon State and No. 14 Utah.

Here’s a complete look at the post-Week 10 US LBM Coaches Poll:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire