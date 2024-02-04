Upsets becoming national standard in college basketball

Feb. 4—CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood spent Friday night watching Dayton play St. Bonaventure.

The No. 21 Flyers managed to avoid getting upset at home by the unranked Bonnies thanks to a 34-point night from potential All-American DaRon Holmes II.

Creighton wasn't as fortunate Friday night. The No. 13 Bluejays had four players score at least 20 points, but Butler pulled off the Big East upset on the road in overtime.

Creighton wasn't the only ranked team to go down this week against an unranked opponent. Third-ranked North Carolina lost at Georgia Tech on a Tuesday, the same night No. 5 Tennessee lost at home to South Carolina. Wednesday saw Florida upset No. 10 Kentucky at Rupp Arena and Boise State take down No. 19 New Mexico at The Pit. The streak continued Thursday with Nebraska pulling a major comeback win against No. 6 Wisconsin for an overtime win at home.

And this week hasn't been any different than most every week of this men's college basketball season. Ranked teams have taken loss after loss to unranked teams. Wisconsin falling apart in Lincoln, Neb., marked the 30th loss for a top-10 team on the road against an unranked opponent in 57 total games — a statistic first noted last week by Kentucky Sports Radio's Brandon Ramsey.

That's a winning percentage of 47.4 percent for top-10 teams on the road against ranked teams. A percentage Illinois helped (or hurt) with its overtime loss at Northwestern on Jan. 24. A percentage that, should it persist, would set a record for futility. Per statistician Andrew Weatherman, a former Duke manager, top-10 teams have never had a winning percentage on the road worse than 62 percent during the 2015-16 season.

Sunday's 5:30 p.m. game between No. 14 Illinois (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) and Nebraska (16-6, 6-5) won't factor into those calculations. Last week's split with Northwestern and Indiana dropped the Illini out of the top 10 again, and the game is at State Farm Center.

But both rosters highlight the "why" behind a season full of upsets. At least in Underwood's opinion.

"The portal and age," the Illinois coach said. "You've got the greatest discrepancy in the history of college sports with age with the COVID years. A football player got a ninth year. A ninth year? I mean, he's as old as (legendary N-G columnist Loren Tate). A ninth year."

No one in college basketball can match Miami tight end Cam McCormick, who will play his ninth season of college football this fall for the Hurricanes. Howard's Seth Towns could match McCormick if he chooses to return for the 2024-25 season, but he reportedly won't seek a waiver for that ninth season.

Illinois and Nebraska don't have anyone on their rosters close to that kind of longevity in the sport, but both teams boast rotations chock full of transfers. The Illini's seven-man rotation includes Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech), Marcus Domask (Southern Illinois), Quincy Guerrier (Syracuse/Oregon) and Justin Harmon (Utah Valley). The Cornhuskers go eight deep and rely heavily on Rienk Mast (Bradley), Brice Williams (Charlotte), Juwan Gary (Alabama), C.J. Wilcher (Xavier) and Josiah Allick (Kansas City/New Mexico).

The combined experience is why Illinois is ranked among the top-15 teams in the country and Nebraska has wins against all of the top teams in the conference except the Illini. That includes Thursday's upset of Wisconsin and an even bigger win last month against then-No. 1 Purdue.

"Age has a lot to do with it," Underwood said. "If you find continuity, you see why Purdue is, in my opinion, one of the best teams not just in our league but the country. They have some continuity, and they're old. They've gotten older. I just think it's a new world. I think we all better get used to that. We'll keep seeing upsets, and that will make for a very exciting March."

February won't be any less exciting. Illinois enters Sunday's game 11/2 games behind league-leading Purdue (20-2, 9-2) in the Big Ten standings, with Wisconsin (16-5, 8-2) squeezed in between. Northwestern (15-7, 6-5), like Nebraska, is 11/2 games behind the Illini.

The Cornhuskers do boast wins against the Boilermakers, Badgers and Wildcats, with all those victories coming in Lincoln, Neb.

Sunday's game at State Farm Center is important because it's the next game on the schedule — a point Underwood regularly makes — but the effect it could have on the league standings isn't far off in importance, either.

"We know what's at stake," Illinois sophomore guard Ty Rodgers said Saturday. "We just try not to look ahead. We've got to take care of every game as it comes. If we don't, we know what we're not going to be able to do. Obviously, every game in the Big Ten is a big game because you never know what could happen. But I think at this point in the season, everybody knows what's at stake and everybody is going to play hard regardless."

Last season was the Big Ten at its most unpredictable. Purdue won the league by three games, but the teams in second through 11th were separated by just three games in the standings. The rest of the top conferences are beginning to experience some of that this season — i.e. a full league of teams capable of beating up on each other.

"I think it's one of the best conferences in the country as far as night in and night out getting a game," Rodgers said of the Big Ten. "You could say there's guys at the bottom of the league, but we've seen guys at the bottom of the league beat some of the guys at the top."