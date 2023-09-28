What would an upset victory over No. 1 Georgia do for Auburn football?

AUBURN — It's not likely, but Auburn football is looking to make some history.

The Tigers are set to welcome No. 1 Georgia to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS). The Bulldogs (4-0), who have been ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for 15 consecutive cycles and 27 of the last 37 votings, are the toast of the sport, racking up 21 straight victories and back-to-back national championships.

Auburn, meanwhile, is unranked, and has been since November 2021. The chips are are stacked against the Tigers (3-1), as the No. 1 team in the country has played an unranked team 618 times since the advent of the AP Poll in 1936.

Those top-ranked programs are a combined 579-39 versus unranked foes, with the latest upset coming when Texas A&M stunned Alabama, 41-38, in 2021. Before that, it was Oregon State toppling USC and coach Pete Carroll in 2008.

Auburn has been on both sides of the historic feat. The Tigers outlasted No. 1 Florida in October 2001 and beat up No. 1 Georgia in November 1942, but lost to Tennessee in 1985 as the nation's top-ranked team.

It would shock the college football world if the Tigers write the 40th chapter of the biggest upset possible in the sport. But what if they pull it off? What if coach Hugh Freeze and his team bounce back from a frustrating loss at Texas A&M and look like a new team against the Bulldogs?

The first reaction would be an instant bump in Freeze's already-solid reputation of knocking off highly-touted teams. The 54-year-old coach has a handful of big wins on his résumé, including a pair of upsets over Alabama during his time at Ole Miss. He also led Liberty into Arkansas last season and guided the Flames to a 21-19 win over the Razorbacks.

"I've never walked into a game and thought that we can't win it, and they shouldn't either it," Freeze said of his team Monday. "I give them plenty of examples. You're not supposed to take a Liberty team and beat Arkansas, either. Or Virginia Tech. Or an Ole Miss to beat Alabama.

"But we've done that and we can do it here, too. That's how I go about it."

An Auburn win at Georgia's expense would likely draw some positive recruiting momentum for the Tigers, too. Auburn is expected to welcome a huge list of prospects for the game, and showing them in-person what's possible would do wonders for a program that already has a top-15 recruiting haul in the Class of 2024.

"I don't know that we'll have enough tickets for all the recruits that want to come," Freeze said half-jokingly. "I'm glad I'm not having to deal with that. Our recruiting staff is working diligently. ... Our place is incredible to watch a game at, the atmosphere. Now we've got to make sure they see what Auburn is really about while they're here for a game of this magnitude."

And simply put, a Tigers win would reinvigorate a fan base that was deflated after the loss to A&M. The offense looked putrid against the Aggies, mustering just three points and punting on nine of their 11 drives.

But beat the Bulldogs? The season changes, and new life is instantly injected into the Auburn faithful.

