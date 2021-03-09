'The ups and downs are just a little too much': Rory McIlroy eyes some change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rex Hoggard
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – We’ve all been there. It was the bad golf talking.

Or maybe it was a few weeks of inconsistent golf that led Rory McIlroy to turn some heads on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational following another disappointing finish. In the heat of the moment the Northern Irishman acknowledged he was “a little dejected” and that, “I don't know, maybe looking to go in a different direction,” he said.

Comments like that normally lead to predictable outcomes – new swing coaches, new caddies, new equipment. But when it comes to the endless search for answers the world No. 11 – to add insult to injury he also dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since 2018 – wasn’t so much laying the groundwork for wholesale change so much as he was offering a glimpse into how a player thinks.

“I certainly didn't mean like a change of personnel, per se. I think more a change in philosophy or maybe what I'm trying to work on, maybe going in a slightly different direction,” McIlroy clarified Tuesday at The Players. “Swing-wise I think there's some things that I'm working on that haven't quite bedded in or I'm struggling to grasp what I'm trying to do, so that's sort of what I meant, talking about going in a different direction.”

The Players Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

At first blush McIlroy’s season hasn’t exactly been “blow it up” worthy. He’s finished inside the top 10 in nearly half his starts (four), including last week’s T-10 and a tie for sixth the week before at the relocated World Golf Championship, and has missed just a single cut.

Even those who point out he is 16 months removed from his last PGA Tour victory can be quieted by the coronavirus-driven irony that the 31-year-old will technically be defending two titles this year (the ’19 Players and WGC-HSBC Champions, which were both canceled last year because of the pandemic).

Not that any of that helped McIlroy’s mood following his closing 76 on Sunday at Bay Hill. When it comes to players of his caliber top-10 finishes don’t move the needle and he had no interest in dancing around the edges of his current competitive plight.

McIlroy feels game is 'in a better place' at The Players

“I did feel dejected. I felt disappointed. I think one of the biggest things is, it's funny, I'd almost feel better if my game was worse, but it's the inconsistency of I shot 66 on Thursday and thought, I've got it, I feel really good, and then I didn't quite have it,” he said. “The ups and downs are just a little too much.”

It's been a far-too-familiar tale for McIlroy in recent weeks. He opened with rounds of 68-71 at the Farmers Insurance Open only to close with a sloppy 73 to tie for 16th place. At Arnie’s Place last week, it was opening rounds of 66-71 followed by an utterly forgettable weekend of 72-76 and a two-hour drive north to the Tour’s flagship event to rehash all the cringy details.

Some rounds his ball-striking looks as flawless as ever. On Day 1 last week at Bay Hill he gained 3.13 shots on the field with his iron play, according to strokes gained: approach the green. On Saturday that advantaged had flipped to losing nearly 2 ½ shots to the field from the same fairways - with lift, clean and place in effect.

Consistency is the goal of every golfer, whether you’re the world No. 11 or an 11-handicap, but those types of swings are simply unacceptable and why on Sunday, on his way out of town, McIlroy sounded like a man who was ready to start over.

“I'm sort of struggling to come to terms with it and sort of trying to figure out what I need to do because the good stuff is there,” he said. “But it's when it goes slightly off, how do you manage that? I feel like over the last few years, I've been really good at when my game hasn't been fully there, still be able to shoot 69, 70, still being able to get it under par, where I feel like the last few weeks when it hasn't felt quite right, I'm sort of treading water.”

Specifically, McIlroy said his swing struggles have been the result of an “unusual pattern.” For his entire career when things aren’t going well it was the byproduct of his club getting “caught” behind his body on the downswing. It was a flaw, but a flaw he could compensate for. His current issue is the opposite with the club getting too far out in front of him.

“This feeling that I have at the minute, I'm not used to managing it, so that's where the two-way miss comes in, and that's where I just have to figure out what to do to get it back to a familiar pattern,” he said.

The closest thing to a swing makeover for McIlroy – who continues to work with the same swing coach, Michael Bannon, that he had as a junior – was following the 2010 season when he started to focus on his fitness in order to do the things with his swing that he wanted. But even that wasn’t so much a change to his swing as much as it was a change to his base.

By comparison, his recent struggles do feel different and maybe it is time for a “slightly different direction,” just don’t expect a wholesale change.

Recommended Stories

  • Betting: Is the smart money on Rory McIlroy to impress at The Players?

    Minty Bets is joined by Jay Busbee and The Action Network's Jason Sobel to give their top picks for The Players Championship.

  • Rory McIlroy not changing caddie or coach after ‘different direction’ comment

    The four-time major winner is looking to change philosophy rather than personnel.

  • Tiger Woods ‘doing better’ as he recovers from car accident reveals Rory McIlroy

    Woods underwent surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle.

  • THE PLAYERS Championship Preview

    The 2020 PLAYERS was canceled after day one so Rory McIlroy will return as the defending champion at TPC Sawgrass for a second straight year. (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)

  • A Psychiatrist Explains Why Magic Mushrooms Can Help Your Mental Health

    "You can’t stop the data and it’s very strong.”

  • Kansas reminded us what really matters in college football with vapid, neglectful statement on Les Miles

    In his statement on Miles' firing, Jayhawks AD Jeff Long made no mention of the horrific allegations against Miles from his time at LSU. Just his inability to win football games.

  • Jalen Hurts speaks on the Carson Wentz trade for the 1st time

    Jalen Hurts was on the Adam Schefter Podcast and gave his take on the Carson Wentz trade. By Dave Zangaro

  • Belgian police hit organized crime with hundreds of raids

    Belgian police made 48 arrests Tuesday during an operation of unprecedented scale targeting organized crime, after investigators cracked an encrypted communications network popular with criminals, prosecutors said. About 200 searches mobilizing more than 1,500 police officers including special units were carried out simultaneously throughout the country of 11.5 million people, the federal prosecutors' office said. Police seized 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) in cash, alongside firearms, jewelry, diamonds, police uniforms and luxury cars.

  • MTA employee fired for involvement in Capitol siege

    A Metro North employee who was identified as one of the rioters during the Capitol siege has been fired, according to officials.

  • Coach, former Olympic skater John Zimmerman suspended after allegedly covering up sexual abuse

    A 13-year-old skater coached by John Zimmerman allegedly received lewd photos from Morgan Cipres on Instagram in 2017.

  • Biden administration to offer $250 million in grants to help address COVID response inequities

    The Biden administration will offer $250 million in federal grants to community organizations working to combat inequities in the response to the coronavirus, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday.Why it matters: The pandemic has disproportionately affected people of color and other underserved populations. Racial disparities in the coronavirus vaccine rollout have become a particular concern as the U.S. strives for herd immunity.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office of Minority Health will run the initiative, which is called "Advancing Health Literacy to Enhance Equitable Community Responses to COVID-19."The office will offer grants to local governments working with community-based organizations to improve testing efforts, contact tracing and preventative measures. It's projected to fund approximately 30 projects in urban communities and 43 projects in rural communities for two years, according to the HHS.The Office of Minority Health will accept applications through April 20.What she's saying: "Our goal is to provide underserved communities with the information they need to stay safe and to get vaccinated. And remember, information and education, of course, save lives," Harris said Monday. "When folks have the information and the education, they have the tools that equip them to take care of themselves and their family," she added. The big picture: People of color remain at higher risk of dying from the coronavirus.Of nearly 32 million people who have received at least one vaccine dose and racial or ethnicity data are available, 65.4% were white, 8.5% were Black, 7.1% were Hispanic, 4.7% were Asian, 1.7% were Native American or Alaskan Native, and 0.3% were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, per the CDC.Mistrust of the vaccine continues to be a challenge for Black communities due to centuries of medical malpractice by the government.Go deeper: COVID-19 is accelerating an unfair futureLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Watch Lindsey Vonn Ski Through Thom Browne’s Fall 2021 Collection In a Paris Fashion Week Film

    The Olympian plays an Alpine-themed Dorothy, tapping her gold puffer boots to take her to the designer's snow-sloped, tuxedo-clad Oz.

  • Hogan: Maryland lifting some COVID-19 restrictions March 12

    Maryland will relax some COVID-19 restrictions later this week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. Effective Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m., capacity limits will be lifted on outdoor and indoor dining. Restaurants and bars will still be limited to seated and distanced service only. Capacity limits will also be lifted on retail businesses, religious facilities, fitness centers, personal services and indoor recreational establishments (casinos, bingo halls, bowling alley, skating rinks).

  • Hawaii's Maui orders evacuation after dam breach that damaged homes, bridges

    Evacuation shelters were being opened at a community centre and a high school, Governor David Ige said. "Maui county officials have been informed that Kaupakalua dam has been breached," Ige said on Twitter late on Monday, announcing that evacuations had begun. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said six homes were heavily damaged or destroyed after the dam flooded the Haiku area.

  • Charlie Munger Has a Warning for Investors

    With little regard for fundamentals, speculators and retail investors may have helped create a bubble that could soon pop. Recently, Charlie Munger, an executive at Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett's right-hand man, expressed his concerns about where the markets are today. When speaking at an annual meeting for Los Angeles-based newspaper publisher Daily Journal Corporation (of which he is chairman), Munger had some harsh words for aggressive investors, comparing some of them to "racetrack bettors" who were "buying stocks on a frenzy."

  • Coronavirus update: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine effective against Brazil variant; Experts weigh in on CDC rules for vaccinated people

    Vaccines are providing increasingly positive data against concerning variants as the CDC advises vaccinated individuals can have more freedom.

  • Red alpaca cardigan, the green jacket, Scottish royal tartan: What some golfers wear after

    Everyone knows the green jacket but the game of golf has many coveted blazers. Here are some of the most prized outerwear on the PGA Tour. Thunderbirds Blue Blazer Waste Management Phoenix Open. Red Alpaca Cardigan Sweater Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scottish Royal Tartan Plaid Jacket Charles Schwab Challenge. Green Jacket Masters Tournament. Heritage Plaid RBC Heritage

  • Bulls rumor roundup: Thad Young off the table, Otto Porter Jr. interest

    Heres a roundup of recent trade rumors pertaining to the Bulls, and what to make of them.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.