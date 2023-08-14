UPrep football ramps up with new QB, RB: Top players, schedule and what to know for 2023

University Prep handled its first season in Section V Class AA football so well last fall, the Griffins were contenders to win the sectional title.

Can UPrep climb even higher, or is the team set to drop?

This is the first UPrep team in four seasons, three as a starter, without running back Chris Jean, the 2022 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Player of the Year. There also is a new quarterback for the Griffins.

Tavion Byrd is a junior in his second year attending University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men. Called up from UPrep's 2022 junior varsity during sectionals, Byrd is '"definitely the definition of a true double threat," coach Isiah Young said about the quarterback's ability to throw and run.

Byrd's main role is to get the ball to UPrep's receivers and backs, who can turn a 7- to 10-yard pass into a long gain. Senior receiver Tyrell Simmons is 6 feet-3 inches and 195 pounds, runs the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds and is believed to have six Division I college scholarship offers. Senior receiver Juelz Russell is said to have three.

UPrep wide receiver Tyrell Simmons (8), pulls in a deep ball along the sidelines over McQuaid's Gabe Zawallow (2), in the first half during their Section V matchup Friday night, Sept. 9, 2022 at McQuaid.

The transfer of junior CJ Robinson from Aquinas means a 1,400-yard rusher who scored 16 touchdowns last season could replace Jean. Dallas Harris, another AGR team member and a fourth-year varsity player, is the leader on UPrep's offensive line. Senior defensive end Isaiah Moonschein is a third-year starter on a unit that has four 2022 starters, compared to six on the offense.

"There is a good mix of experience and young guys who are ready to make a name for themselves," Young said. "It's a matter of staying healthy and playing well at the right time."

UPrep won all eight of its regular season games and first-round sectional playoff but a 6-0 loss to Pittsford ended the team's season during the Section V Class AA semifinals.

UPrep football at a glance

Head coach: Isiah Young

Classification: AA

Last season’s record: 9-1, lost to Pittsford, Class AA semifinals.

Last Section V championship: 2021

UPrep football schedule for 2023 season

Friday, Sept. 1 : at Aquinas, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 : Canandaigua, 7 p.m. at Rochester Community Sports Complex

Friday, Sept. 15 : Edison, 7 p.m. at Rochester Community Sports Complex

Friday, Sept. 22 : Pittsford, 7 p.m. at Sutherland

Saturday, Sept. 30 : Fairport, noon at Rochester Community Sports Complex

Saturday, Oct. 7 : at Rush-Henrietta, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 : Penfield, 7 p.m. at Rochester Community Sports Complex

Friday, Oct. 20: at Hilton, 7 p.m.

Marquee matchups for UPrep

University Prep's Isaiah Moonschein celebrates a defensive stop during a Section V Class AA football semifinal, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. No. 4 seed Pittsford advanced to the Class AA final with a 6-0 win over No. 1 seed University Prep.

A matchup in Week 2 at Canandaigua Academy, Section V's top Class A team, like Young said is interesting. "But we have Aquinas first, and that's kind of unknown with a new coach (Maurice Jackson, a Marshall graduate).

The Griffins meet Pittsford, the team that shocked and pushed UPrep out of sectionals in Week 4. That game is on the road. The regular season finale at Hilton is also an interesting matchup.

UPrep's top returning players

UPrep Juelz Russell keeps his eye on a Victor High player coming towards him during the football game at Rochester Community Sports Complex in Rochester, NY on September 2, 2022.

G/DT Dezmere Favor, C Dallas Harris, S/OLB, Jaylyn Melton, H-Back/DE Isaiah Moonschein, WR Juelz Russell, WR/DE/S Tyrell Simmons Jr., OT Stuart Smith

A look back: UPrep football

