Upper St. Clair native Josh Matheny notches spot on Team USA during Olympic swimming trials

Josh Matheny, a swimmer from the South Hills, has secured his spot on Team USA.

Matheny came in second place in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke final in the Olympic swimming trials on Wednesday night.

Channel 11 spoke to Matheny in 2021 when he was just 18 years old.

“Gosh, this is what you live for. Just the way, when everybody is cheering. It just feels good to have everybody shouting your name,” Matheny said at the time.

