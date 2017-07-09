Upper Hill, Wiyeta crowned national school games champions

Both Upper Hill and Wiyeta won their titles after beating St. Anthony Boys and Ibinzo in the finals with identical 3-1 victory

Nairobi’s Upper Hill and Western’s Wiyeta Girls’ are the 2017 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) boys and girls national football champions.

Both Upper Hill and Wiyeta won their respective titles after beating St. Anthony Boys and Ibinzo in the finals with identical 3-1 victory in penalty shootouts. Ironically, both teams had drawn 1-1 after normal time.

Upper Hill lifted their first national title in three years on Saturday in Nyeri, coming for the first time since their success against Kathungi in the final staged at Kangaru High School in Embu in 2013.

Hero-turn villain, Kazungu Mohammed gave St. Anthony the lead in the 35th minute with a cool strike before he was given his marching orders in the 80th minute after picking a second yellow card, just six minutes after Upper Hill found the equaliser through Shaban Mwachozi.

The national games had a fair share of drama which saw 2015 champions, Passenga disqualified for allegedly fielding an ineligible player. Rift Valley’s Laiser Hill won the​ title in​ 2015 while Nyanza’s Barding High were the 2016 edition winners.

The top two teams will represent Kenya in the regional school games to be staged in Uganda.