Upper Deck Golf returns to Busch Stadium next month

ST. LOUIS – Upper Deck Golf will return to Busch Stadium for the third consecutive year, this time during the baseball season.

The Upper Deck Golf experience gives athletes a rare opportunity to play a round of golf at an MLB ballpark. This year, it runs from July 19-21.

Groups can book tee times as soon as 11 a.m. CT Thursday. Standard and VIP tee times are available for all three days of Upper Deck Golf. To register and purchase tickets, click here.

Mercury leak closes Town and Country post office, causing frustration

Golfers can book tees times from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the Friday and Saturday events and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Sunday’s event.

Standard tee times will be offered for groups of 2-12 players, with prices starting at $79.99 per person. VIP tee times, which will cost $139.99 per person, give guests additional perks, such as free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverages.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Organizers say there are several new features for 2024.

“For the first time, when you hit a hole-in-one in a birdie, it’s actually going to light up. Instead of just hitting it towards the hole and tracking your own ball, it will light up if you get the hole-in-one,” said Jenn Coticchio, Event Operations Manager for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Golfers will also have the option to swing brand new Cleveland Zipcore Irons and RTX Wedges at each hole location from Upper Deck’s exclusive equipment partner Cleveland Golf.

All Upper Deck Golf participants must be at least eight years old.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.