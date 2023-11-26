Upper Arlington's Kyle Cox is OSU Wexner Medical Center high school Athlete of the Week

In a vote that ended Nov. 24, Dispatch.com readers selected the The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center high school Athlete of the Week for competitions that took place from before Nov. 19.

This week's winner is Upper Arlington football player Kyle Cox.

Cox passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-28 loss to Hilliard Bradley.

Cox received 36.4 of the vote and was followed by Hilliard Bradley football player Bradyn Fleharty, who received 27.3%, Harvest Prep football player Lenny Wicks (18.2%) and West Jefferson football player Mason Book (18.2%).

Fleharty, the runner-up, rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 169 yards and two scores in a 35-28 win over Upper Arlington.

Wicks rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-0 win over Wheelersburg.

Book had 12 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 loss to Sugarcreek Garaway.

The Athlete of the Week voting recognizes athletes across all sports.

Nominations are due Monday mornings for competitions that took place the previous week.

Anyone can nominate an athlete through Twitter tagging @BrianWhite13 or by email to bwhite1@dispatch.com.

Once athletes win during the regular season, they're not eligible to be back on the ballot until the postseason. Athletes who have not been a recipient of one of the weekly awards can be nominated more than once.

Have any questions? Email sports editor Brian White at bwhite1@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OSU Wexner Medical Center high school Athlete of Week: Kyle Cox