Upon Further Review: Wyatt Teller, Perrion Winfrey, and other all-22 observations vs. Buccaneers

The Cleveland Browns are now preparing for the Houston Texans as quarterback Deshaun Watson is preparing to make his first start in nearly two years. However, before we turn the page completely to Week 13, we take one more look at their overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now that the coach’s films has been released and consumed, we can get a better feel for what happened in each play from a better perspective. One can see full coverages, full route concepts, pass protections, and rewind and rewatch as much as possible.

What stood out from the all-22 in this game between the Browns and Buccaneers?

RG Wyatt Teller has struggled multiple weeks in a row

While right guard Wyatt Teller has been dealing with a calf injury this season, he has returned for two full games since his absence. And his performance in these two games has been extremely concerning as Teller has not played up to his normal capabilities for the Browns.

This is especially concerning as the Browns will also be without their starting center for at least three more weeks after Ethan Pocic was placed on Injured Reserve last week. Hjalte Froholdt has stepped in for Pocic, but he is in desperate need of knowing he has Teller and Joel Bitonio to cover tracks that a third-string center might overlook.

Brissett was sacked a handful of times Sunday, and the play of Teller was a big reason why.

It's time to let Perrion Winfrey run wild

It has been a rough rookie season for defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. However, making an appearance for the first time in four weeks, Winfrey saw more than just a handful of snaps against the Buccaneers. And he brought an element of power and pressure from the interior that the Browns have not had all season on 24 total snaps on the day.

We have reached the point in the season where we know what the likes of Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, and Tommy Togiai are capable of. The Browns made Togiai a healthy scratch in favor of Winfrey and Ben Stille, but they have to go one step further.

Winfrey has to continue to see as many snaps (or more) for the Browns the rest of the way out. The Browns need to see what they have in Winfrey, who has taken to the mentoring of Myles Garrett. If Winfrey can continue to contribute as he did against the Buccaneers, then the overhaul of the defensive tackle room, while still steep, may not need a complete facelift.

Browns gotta stick Winfrey out there and see what they got. Saw his power profile come to life a handful of times in this one. pic.twitter.com/J7rIfKEtXY — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 30, 2022

Myles Garrett continues his dominant ways

It is time to put the “Myles Garrett disappears for most of the game” quips to bed. He was active against the Miami Dolphins despite not recording a sack, he got after Dion Dawkins and the Buffalo Bills last week, and completely took over against the Bucs on Sunday.

While Garrett put the defense on his back down the stretch in the fourth quarter and overtime, he made Tampa’s left tackle Donovan Smith’s life a living hell all day long. Smith graded out at an abysmal 28 on the day according to PFF as Garrett frequented Tom Brady’s face for 70 minutes.

Just because a pass rusher does not get a sack does not mean he is not impacting games. Brady has one of the quickest time-to-throw rates in the NFL, so even the most elite pass rushers (Garrett is one of them) have trouble getting home as he gets the ball out on time with frequency.

Garrett has been a factor all season but took over in this one.

Myles Garrett had Donovan Smith in hell all game. People really threw fits that he "disappeared" until the 4th quarter when he was doing this all game against a guy who gets rid of the football at an astronomic pace. pic.twitter.com/vAHDFqpikf — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 30, 2022

David Njoku would have scored on 3rd down screen pass play before touchdown

David Njoku’s catch will go down as the catch of the year for the Browns. There is no way to discredit the effort he put on the field, especially with the Browns being down to their last play of the game on a 4th down attempt. However, Njoku had a walk-in touchdown the play before if Buccaneers’ linebacker Lavonte David did not blow right through right tackle Jack Conklin.

The Browns had the screen set up perfectly, as Froholdt and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones were in space with just two defenders to block. If Conklin can hold up against David, Njoku walks into the endzone for a much easier six points than the super-human effort he then had to make the next play.

It all worked out in the end, but this is a play Conklin is probably going to kick himself over in the film room.

Njoku walks into the endzone if Lavonte David doesn't sniff this out and work right through Jack Conklin pic.twitter.com/60ymrrzvP7 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 30, 2022

Tony Fields II sees 17 snaps in base defense and brought some excitement

Playing 17 snaps as the WILL linebacker in base sets defensively, second-year linebacker Tony Fields II provided a spark for the Browns. This included blowing up a screen play for a loss down the stretch that put the Buccaneers behind the sticks.

Given the injuries faced at the second level of the defense, and given the uncertain futures of the majority of the linebackers on the roster this offseason, the Browns would be given a massive boost if Fields can continue to contribute on the field.

All of Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr., and Deion Jones are set to be free agents after the season, and Jacob Phillips does not have a clear pathway back to the roster either. Even if it is just in base packages, getting contributions as they got out of their former fifth round pick in Fields will go a long way toward feeling confident in the future of that room.

