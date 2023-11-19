Upon further review, Texas did not clinch a title game spot due to Big 12 tiebreakers

Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, right, puts his Òhorns upÓ with his players for The Eyes of Texas after the Longhorns' game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Texas won the game 26-16.

Texas, as it turns out, still has some work to do as it chases a conference championship.

A Big 12 official confirmed Sunday morning that the Longhorns have not yet secured a spot in the Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game despite reports stating otherwise late in the week and on Saturday. The American-Statesman was one of those outlets after misinterpreting the conference tiebreaker rules.

Texas, which beat Iowa State 26-16 on Saturday, still remains in control of its destiny as it tries to reach the conference finale for the first time since 2018. The Longhorns last won a Big 12 title in 2009.

How the Big 12 breaks ties

There are seven tiebreakers the Big 12 has established for multiteam ties. They are:

1. Head-to-head.

2. Record against the next highest placed common opponent in the standings based on record in all games played within the conference, proceeding through the standings. There is a provision here that "When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s win percentage against the collective tied teams as a group rather than the performance against individual tied teams."

3. Win percentage against all common conference opponents.

4. Combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents.

5. Total number of wins in a 12-game season.

6. Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics following the last weekend of regular-season games.

7. Coin toss

Where the Big 12 race is at

With one game left in the regular season, No. 7 Texas (10-1, 7-1) sits in first place in the Big 12 standings with a one-game lead over No. 14 Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2), No. 21 Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) and No. 23 Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2). With a win this Friday over Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3) in Austin, UT will be in. The Longhorns can still reach the championship game even with a loss, though other dominos would need to fall their way.

Kansas State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State all have home games during the last week of the regular season. Oklahoma will host TCU (5-6, 3-5) on Friday. Kansas State and Oklahoma State will respectively play Iowa State (6-5, 5-3) and BYU (5-6, 2-6) the following day.

The Big 12 championship game will be held in Arlington on Dec. 2.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football still controls its own Big 12 destiny, but needs a win