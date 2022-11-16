Upon Further Review: What stood out from all-22 of loss to Dolphins?

The hopes were high coming out of the bye week, but the Cleveland Browns floundered against the Miami Dolphins last week. Losing by a score of 39-17, the flaming hot Miami offense had no difficulty moving the football and finding the endzone against this struggling Cleveland defense.

Before we turn our attention completely to the Buffalo Bills and another potential snow game, we take one last look back at this beat down.

Now that the coach’s film is out and we can get an appropriate view of the game, what big points stuck out? Here are five points that stood out the most when re-watching this blood bath.

Browns land 3 on PFF's midseason All-Pro Team

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett got the best of Terron Armstead

Browns vs. Dolphins

Browns vs. Dolphins. Brownssteelers 15

Myles Garrett did not have a sack on the day against the Dolphins. And much of that had to do with the offensive masterclass head coach Mike McDaniel continues to put together. The Dolphins have been tremendous at shortening drops and getting the ball out on time.

It is not hyperbole to say there is not a pass rusher on the planet who would have gotten to Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday given the circumstance. He was not forced to move his eyes more than five times all game, routinely found his first progression and continued to be a professional at getting the ball out on time.

Myles getting into the chest of Terron Armstead pic.twitter.com/dcSyDgbLyr — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 15, 2022

Make no mistake, however, the tape does not lie: Garrett got the best of left tackle Terron Armstead.

Quite a good example of why the Dolphins are at the bottom of the league in pressures allowed. Myles gets Terron with a hump move, but if QBs can three-step drop and target their primary as often as the Dolphins scheme up, nobody is getting home. pic.twitter.com/j5K1a0whfj — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 15, 2022

On multiple occasions, Garrett got into the backfield of Miami’s, and if the rest of the defense was able to force Tagovailoa off of his initial read and make him hold the ball even a second longer, turnover opportunities would have been created. And Armstead’s PFF grade on the day reflected this as well.

Garrett is a prime player who is getting treated like he is Courtney Brown. It is silly season, but Garrett continues to make an impact regardless.

Sione Takitaki continues to be a bright spot

Browns vs. Dolphins

Browns vs. Dolphins. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

As the rest of the linebackers on the roster are battling injuries or subpar performances, one continues to put his nose down and get to work. The Browns have to extend Sione Takitaki as he continues to play well at WILL. When Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returns, the Browns need to see what these two players look like playing next to each other full-time.

I really don't hate this rep from Sione Takitaki. It's honestly refreshing to see a LB get his eyes backside and work to get depth. Still a bit raw playing away from SAM, but I see glimpses of a guy that can play on more than a two-down basis. pic.twitter.com/3u2rCRD6uU — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 15, 2022

Takitaki is the most physical presence on the defensive side of the football, is not afraid to stick his nose in run fits, and is even developing a sense of comfortability in coverage as well for the Browns. He had not been more than a SAM linebacker to this point in his career, but Takitaki has now earned the opportunity to be the three-down linebacker he has today.

In a unit where not much looks salvageable, Takitaki is a keeper. Get an extension done, Andrew Berry.

The Browns dearly miss David Njoku

Browns vs. Dolphins

Browns vs. Dolphins. Brownssteelers 26

It did not show against the Cincinnati Bengals before the bye week because the Browns used a ton more heavy personnel with offensive guard Michael Dunn filling in as a pseudo-tight end. However, with Dunn out, the Browns were forced to stick Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown on the field in short-yardage situations.

And it proved just how much they miss Njoku. Going back to the third-and-one failure in the first half, Bryant got blown up in his gap and driven back into running back Kareem Hunt. Njoku, who has developed into one of the better blocking tight ends in the NFL, makes this block and seals off a rush lane for Hunt.

In the passing game, the Browns were taking one-on-one shots to Michael Woods and Donovan Peoples-Jones. No offense to Peoples-Jones, who is having a breakout year and is set to get a new deal this summer, but he is not exactly known for his ability to separate.

The 6-foot-4 high jump national champion stresses defenses out. He was on pace for 1,000 yards receiving before his injury and is a mismatch against all linebackers, safeties, and cornerbacks. Hopefully, Njoku can return this week as the Browns prepare for the Bills.

Bad day for the offensive line, run game

Browns vs. Dolphins

Browns vs. Dolphins. Photos Cleveland Browns V Miami Dolphins 27

While Wyatt Teller missed the past few games with a calf injury, he tried to return in this one. He did not particularly play well before exiting in the first quarter again. Right tackle Jack Conklin played maybe the worst game of his career, Hjalte Froholdt did his best in the relief of Teller, and left tackle Jedrick Wills continues to be up and down as well.

Ethan Pocic and Joel Bitonio continued to play well, but when two of five are up to par, your offensive line is not in good standing. The Dolphins’ front outworked and dominated the Cleveland offensive line. The Browns averaged three yards per carry outside of one long touchdown run from running back Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett was under constant duress all game long.

With Conklin in need of being replaced at season’s end, relief tackle James Hudson did not fare well on a plethora of snaps either. While they may have found a long-term answer in Pocic at center, they may be searching for bigger answers at right tackle beyond 2022.

What is salvageable from this defense?

Browns vs. Dolphins

Browns vs. Dolphins.

Here is the question that has to be asked: what is salvageable from this defense?

Really fun front seven play! pic.twitter.com/uPUMfs1Z8P — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 15, 2022

The cornerback room will carry over into 2023. Denzel Ward is guaranteed too much money, Greg Newsome is still a promising player on a rookie deal, Martin Emerson has already outplayed his draft slot, and A.J. Green will be retained for cheap as an exclusive rights free agent. The only name who is not likely to return is Greedy Williams.

The core of the second level should be back as well. Owusu-Koramoah is not going anywhere, and there is hope Takitaki will return as well. Anthony Walker Jr., off of an ACL injury, may be able to be retained for cheap as well. Outside of that, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields, and Jordan Kunaszyk will all have to fight for a roster spot. Brought in as a plug for a leak, Deion Jones will likely not return.

And this is where it gets dicey.

Grant Delpit might be the only safety in that room to return. Undrafted rookie D’Anthony Bell has earned his worth as a special teams contributor but should not be forced on the field anytime soon on defense. John Johnson III’s price tag vastly outweighs his production as he is likely to exit, and Ronnie Harrison is playing out an expiring deal as well.

Now we get to the defensive line.

I am going to have an aneurysm. pic.twitter.com/akRiR3Nzgy — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 15, 2022

The defensive tackle room needs completely overhauled as there is not a serviceable plug in that entire room. Taven Bryan is playing out a one-year deal (and while he would be a serviceable rotational piece) and is unlikely to get a new contract. Jordan Elliott is not going to have to fight for a roster spot in the last year of his deal, Tommy Togiai might be the worst defensive tackle in the league, and Perrion Winfrey cannot even sniff the field as a rookie (not to mention his difficulties staying in good standing with the coaching staff).

Getting bounced a couple gaps against a double and letting Terron Armstead eat up your backer on an obvious run down? Dawg. pic.twitter.com/pKBaH9ZLxK — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 15, 2022

The promise the Browns have seen in Isaiah Thomas, however, means they will likely only need to replace one defensive end as Garrett, Alex Wright, and Thomas at least give them three quality pieces. Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich are both on expiring contracts and would be long shots to retain.

Berry has his work cut out for him as the safety and defensive tackle rooms need a complete makeover.

