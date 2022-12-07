Upon Further Review: What stood out from all-22 of Browns’ win over Texans

It is time for Upon Further Review, where we diagnose some things that show up once we get a birds-eye view of the game film. The Cleveland Browns won by a score of 27-14 over the Houston Texans, and it looked ugly from live viewing. The all-22 was also quite ugly, but it is always nice to add some context to what is happening outside of the broadcast view.

What stood out after digesting the coach’s film of this less-than-stellar Week 13 matchup between the Browns and Texans? Here are four bullet points, two offensively and two defensively, that made impressions on a second viewing.

Studs and duds from Browns' Week 13 win vs. Texans

Browns studs and duds

Browns dive head-first into RPO action

Browns Texans

Browns WR Amari Cooper.

It did not take long for the Browns to mold their game plan to their new quarterback. While it may take some time to knock some rust off and get used to actual pressure in an NFL game, the Browns jumped right into the RPO action, allowing their guy to slip the ball out and either run or pass.

It was littered in their offense on Sunday, and will not be going anywhere anytime soon. Outside of stints from the likes of Seneca Wallace and Johnny Manziel, the Browns have never had a mobile quarterback to use to their advantage. Sticking strictly to the football field, this offense can unlock sides of the playbook they have not been able to over the prior two seasons under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Browns dove head-first into the RPO game this week. It's going to be a staple moving forward. pic.twitter.com/c3uR7Q8Nek — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 6, 2022

Running backs are now facing lighter boxes

Browns Texans

Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. Texans.

There need to be two things differentiated before we move forward: the running game can have success while the offensive line struggles. This was the case on Sunday against the Texans. The best example to give for this is by using the Browns’ run game from the middle of the field versus their run game in short-yardage situations.

In short-yardage situations, the Browns struggled as the Texans were able to load up and commit. However, on neutral down, the Browns were able to find a great deal of success on the ground. On the day, the Browns rushed the football on 30 designed runs, with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt averaging a combined 5.5 yards per carry.

Nick Chubb's feet are OP. Insane backside cut to jump cut with a man in his face pic.twitter.com/GPOuBTcb1d — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 6, 2022

Again, adding in a quarterback who can consistently instill fear in a defense with his legs, and a consistent threat through the air, they have to gameplan fewer players in the box. The Browns’ run game has had its issues over the past few weeks, but their tides have begun to turn as the Browns can now spread out defenses a bit more.

lmfao just a light 9 yards after being wrapped up pic.twitter.com/vFkf8qbEZL — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 6, 2022

Can young defenders keep stepping up?

Browns vs. Texans

Browns LB Tony Fields II vs. Texans.

It was the Tony Fields II day in Houston on Sunday, and his dad was there to celebrate. But he was far from the only first or second-year player to step up for the Browns. Once again, Martin Emerson stepped in, but 2021 first rounder Greg Newsome II had maybe the best game of his career as well.

Greg Newsome was really, really good yesterday pic.twitter.com/RUsZaaU3Wu — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 6, 2022

On top of those guys, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey is showing signs of life for the Browns over the last two weeks. Alex Wright was graded out as a top player for the Browns on the day as well, giving the Browns a good look at their young talent. This is a pleasant sight that needs to be built upon as the Browns are looking at quite a few holes in the face moving into the offseason.

Perrion Winfrey sighting! Excellent job two-gapping, stacking his blocker at extension pic.twitter.com/OjhpiI7DpQ — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 6, 2022

The defensive tackles had... a good game?

Browns Texans

Browns DT Perrion Winfrey vs. Texans.

This was the first game all season where it felt like the Browns had a defensive tackle group that looked like an NFL defensive tackle group. As mentioned, Winfrey has stepped up over the past two weeks, but Jordan Elliott had his fair share of good reps, and Taven Bryan found consistent pressure against the Texans as well.

Sure, they managed to look serviceable against a 1-9-1 team, but this makes two weeks in a row where the Browns have held their opponent under 100 yards rushing. The Browns were able to shut down the run game of the Bengals in their last matchup, but they are playing better football. The defensive tackles will need to continue to step it up if the Browns want to improve to 3-1 in the AFC North.

Great job by Jordan Elliott to anchor in two, great fit by Fields II pic.twitter.com/0aSZ9nidZ6 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 6, 2022

