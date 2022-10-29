Upon Further Review: Browns all-22 observations in loss to Ravens

We are ready to turn the page to the Monday Night Football showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. However, before we do we take one last look back at their loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns came away with another loss by a score of 20-23 on the road, this time in disappointing fashion as they put together their first full 60 minutes of the season. It is time to take a look at the tape and see what happened.

All-22 usually does not drop until late Monday or early Tuesday, but we are running a little late this week. Finally getting to the all-22, what stood out when watching the coach’s film from a Browns’ perspective?

3rd and 2 deep ball to Amari Cooper with 2 minutes left was the right call

The decision to throw a nine ball to Amari Cooper on a 3rd-and-2 near the two-minute warning has come under fire all week.

But it was the right call.

Sitting at the Baltimore 34-yard line, the Browns are in clear two-down territory. An incompletion on this play forces a 4th-and-2, and one head coach Kevin Stefanski would have gladly gone for. And given the defensive look, the Ravens came out in, throwing over the top is a call that probably 25 other play callers around the league make as well.

Not to mention quarterback Jacoby Brissett is gifted Amari Cooper in one-on-one coverage with Marcus Peters, who has given up 24 catches, 316 yards, and a QBR of 101.2 on 36 targets this season. In this game alone, Peters gave up four catches on four targets for 59 yards and a QBR of 118.8 according to PFF.

This is not a low-percentage shot when the context is added. And it worked under any other situation than one where the Browns are called for a ticky-tack penalty. It was the correct call and one that should have ended in six points.

You won't find me complaining about the playcall on 3rd and 2 down the stretch. Ravens came out in COVER ZERO with Marcus Peters (who was charted with giving up 4 catches on 4 targets and a QBR of 118.8 when targeted on the day) on Amari Cooper. pic.twitter.com/0MhgSJdC0S — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 29, 2022

DE Isaiah Thomas has earned his snaps

The Browns have had a plethora of injuries that have forced rookies onto the field faster than anticipated, and with a larger snap count than initially planned. Third rounder Alex Wright is not the only rookie defensive end who has been thrown to the wolves quicker than planned, but so has seventh round rookie Isaiah Thomas.

With the injuries to all of Jadeveon Clowney, Chase Winovich, and Isaac Rochell, Thomas has acted as the fourth man in the rotation over the past few weeks. He saw his snap count skyrocket this week, and deservedly so.

Thomas has proven to be a strong run defender with the instinct to get into passing lanes for the Browns, and especially in this one. Not only did he knock down a pass at the line of scrimmage, but he was the Brown who fell on the Owusu-Koramoah forced fumble as well.

Even as Rochell and Winovich get healthier, Thomas has made his case that he deserves the fourth spot in the rotation behind Garrett, Clowney, and Wright.

Not a great Browns debut for Deion Jones

It was his first game in defensive coordinator Joe Woods’ system, but the newest linebacker Deion Jones looked like the Jones of the past two seasons in Atlanta. It was not a pretty debut by any means for Jones as he was slow to fit gaps, looked a bit rigid in coverage, and even ate a nasty stiff arm from Lamar Jackson.

At one time a significant athlete who could completely erase the middle of the field and deep down the seam, the Browns are hoping he makes a reappearance as they still have 10 games left to play on the season.

Again, there was no risk in acquiring Jones from the Falcons, trading just a sixth round pick to land Jones and a seventh round pick. However, with the injury to Jacob Phillips, Jones is going to be forced to acclimate rather quickly as he will now be the full-time starting MIKE.

JOK returned to elite football

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had suffered through two bad weeks in a row against the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. He returned to form against the Ravens a week ago as he was back to his normal self, flying all over the football field.

He even gave the offense the football back on a punch-out at a crucial point in the fourth quarter. Owusu-Koramoah’s ability to teleport gaps in run fits is certainly what stands out the most, but he continues to show instincts in coverage that are covering up and taking away chunk plays as well.

JOK continues to be money at feeling out crossers behind him (also see ATL tape). 28 put together a fantastic football game on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ENmosaIwjl — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 29, 2022

As the Browns work through the likely season-ending injury of Phillips, Owusu-Koramoah and Jones will have to mesh quickly as the Bengals approach on Monday night. However, in the first showing where the defense put their best foot forward for 60 minutes, Owusu-Koramoah’s play deserves recognition alone.

Nick Chubb is seeing plenty of carries

No team in the NFL hands the football to their running backs more than the Cleveland Browns. Only two running backs over the past six seasons have averaged 20 carries per game, and both of them missed significant time the following season.

The correlation between Chubb getting 20 carries per game and the Browns winning is more about causation than anything. Chubb gets 20 carries per game when the Browns are in front. Not a single team in the NFL will include a running back getting 20 carries in a game within a neutral game script.

In this one, Chubb carried the football 16 times for 91 yards. This carry number is about on par with his season average as he is on pace for the most carries of his career. The alternative offensively to get Chubb more carries (which he does not need, nor is it healthy), the Browns would have to revert to running the football on every early-down situation.

Which is mind-numbingly bad playcalling. The Browns are an efficient football team at throwing the football on early downs, and even average more Expected Points Added per play when throwing on early downs as opposed to running the football.

Only 8 teams run the ball more on early down than the Browns. They also have a higher EPA/play when throwing on early downs. They're efficient at both on early downs, which keeps them quite balanced! pic.twitter.com/a0lKNc82pj — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 29, 2022

The offensive script was working in this game. The Browns stuck with the running attack in the second half despite averaging less than three yards per carry in the first. There was nothing more to ask out of the ground game (or the play caller in terms of running the football) in this showing against the Ravens.

