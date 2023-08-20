Upon Further Review: All-22 observations and standouts from tie vs. Eagles

This Upon Further Review, which will highlight players like offensive guard Michael Dunn and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate will take a look at all-22 observations from Thursday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Browns now enter their last preseason matchup before they have to cut down their roster from 90 to 53. The starters will play about 20-to-25 snaps in this game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before we cover that, however, let’s take one last look at the tape between the Browns and Eagles before turning the page to the Chiefs. And for the sake of furthering other conversations, we will refrain from talking about Austin Watkins. You can find information on his work and how that leaves the wide receiver room here.

This was DTR's most uneven game, but still flashed against better competition

While Dorian Thompson-Robinson had his most uneven outing as he took on an uptick in the level of competition against the Eagles, he continued to do the little things well. He finished the game 13-of-25 for 164 yards on the night. Let’s take a look at a few plays that stood out from his performance in Philadelphia.

First up is just an easy pre-snap read to post-snap execution shown by Thompson-Robinson. Pre-snap he gets a straight alignment, a defender for a receiver, with just one safety over the top. This means Thompson-Robinson knows he is getting either Cover 1 or Cover 3.

It turns out to be Cover 1, and Thompson-Robinson shows the ability to hold the single-high safety with his eyes just long enough to give himself a true one-on-one look with Austin Watkins.

The safety gets over the top late, and Watkins makes a great play on the football with Kelee Ringo draped over him.

Take the one-on-one against single-high C1. Good ball. It appear’s Ringo’s struggles tracking the football have followed him to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/iaNLa6X4HW — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 20, 2023

His most impressive throw of the day, however, was quite special. Again targeting Watkins, Thompson-Robinson shows some NFL-ready skills as he continues to prove he can handle backup quarterback responsibilities in year-one.

Facing some interior pressure as the defensive tackle beat center Luke Wypler, Thompson-Robinson shows the prowess to step up into the pocket and deliver a strike under pressure. The special part, however, was his ability to throw Watkins open.

Targeting Watkins on a hook route, a linebacker is directly in his passing lane patroling hook/curl. However, Thompson-Robinson leverages the throw away from traffic and toward green grass, throwing his man into space.

Big boy rep. Step up, frozen rope under pressure, leveraged into green grass. 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/Nsaf8vyBnf — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 20, 2023

Backup quarterbacks need to show they can keep an offense on schedule if forced to play. And Thompson-Robinson has shown that to the Browns through three preseason games.

And just for bonus content, here is Thompson-Robinson’s hilarious blindside block.

There is room for both Nick Harris and Luke Wypler

Entering the offseason, it looked like it could be a competition between Nick Harris, entering the last year of his contract off of a devastating injury, and rookie Luke Wypler. However, as the preseason continues along, it is becoming apparent that there is room for both players on the roster.

Both players are playing well, and to the advantage of both of them, Wypler has now gotten a total of 24 reps at left guard over the past two preseason games as well.

Harris has shown the ability to look for work in pass protection. He is not the biggest guy on the field, but he plays with a nasty streak that even resulted in a knockout punch to first round pick Jalen Carter. Even after his injury, Harris looks as mobile as he did before, and his jump anchor looks just as clean.

Nick Harris finds work, delivers a punch on Jalen Carter pic.twitter.com/sYbLuEy3gK — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 20, 2023

Wypler continues to look like one of the best steals of the 2023 NFL draft as well. Given a third round grade by yours truly, there is no reason Wypler should have fallen three rounds further than that. And he continues to show a heavy anchor from both center and guard, the ability to get into space and find work, and precise hands when locking down pass rushers along the interior.

Inside hand into the chest, outside hand on the bicep, easy anchor from Luke Wypler (at guard again) pic.twitter.com/yDVrmrMJCz — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 20, 2023

The two have found the field together in two games this preseason, and they will more than likely find themselves on the roster together as well.

Look at this pass pro *chef's kiss* (please stop calling snatch traps holds) pic.twitter.com/73QOipegPH — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 20, 2023

Michael Dunn continues to be one of the league's best OL depth pieces

The Browns have been known for their elite offensive line play, and their depth in that room over the past three years since Bill Callahan joined the franchise as the offensive line coach. And that looks to continue this season with the likes of Harris, Wypler, and offensive tackles James Hudson III and Dawand Jones. However, the most valuable depth piece they have may just be Michael Dunn.

He has spot-started games for the Browns in the regular season, most notably the Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers in 2021, and continues to look like a player that could start on half of the teams in the league if given the chance.

Callahan loves Dunn, and he has become a long-term glue guy for the Browns as he continues to hang around on one-year deal after one-year deal. If the Browns are forced to thrust Dunn onto the field again in 2023, they should feel safe knowing he has the goods to get the job done.

Maurice Hurst has earned his place on the roster

The defensive tackle room, one that looked like it was an injury to Dalvin Tomlinson away from being in the same spot it was a year ago, has begun to sort itself out. First, the signing of Shelby Harris gave the Browns another starter next to Tomlinson, and now those fighting for spots in the room are beginning to separate themselves. Namely Maurice Hurst.

For the second straight week, Hurst has shown a dynamic pass rush plan and the ability to stack moves with his hands to get after opposing quarterbacks. This time, he hit the right guard with a bull rush-to-swim move to provide the heat and sack Marcus Mariota.

What a high quality pass rush rep from Mo Hurst. Inside-out bull-to-swim. Phew. Pre-snap plan, post-snap execution. pic.twitter.com/4kfWi5Rbg3 — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 19, 2023

If the Browns roster three, then Hurst is all but solidifying himself as that fourth guy alongside rookie Siaki Ika. If they roster five, however, then look for Jordan Elliott and Trysten Hill to be the favorable options there.

The Mohamoud Diabate show

The Browns had one undrafted rookie free agent make the roster in 2022, and this year it is looking like linebacker Mohamoud Diabate is carving out that right this season. Hickman is also making a push as an undrafted rookie to make the roster as well, but Diabate is making it difficult to be ignored in a room where there is a spot up for grabs.

Jacob Phillips was not a lock to make the roster before his injury, but after suffering yet another season-ending injury, Diabate looks to have the advantage. He is explosive, plays with a hot motor, and quick trigger. His tackling in space and block shedding needs some work still, and he still needs to learn the position more in just his second season as a pure off-ball linebacker, but he is putting dominant traits on tape.

Diabate is so damn explosive. His eyes will get him in trouble by triggering this fast, but when he’s right… pic.twitter.com/SL7qo6xtpV — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 20, 2023

Two weeks in a row where I’ve seen Diabate reduce his surface area through the A-gap with some absurd lower body flexibility. https://t.co/pABrPERmsL — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 19, 2023

On top of his body of work defensively (in a game where Jordan Kunaszyk was not given a single defensive snap despite playing special teams), Diabate is proving he can also play on special teams. He is ultra-athletic, possesses great size, and is on every special teams unit except for the field goal unit throughout the preseason.

Diabate is gaining steam toward locking himself into the 53-man roster.

RB3 is not on the roster

Nobody wants to be the third running back on the roster at this point. Hassan Hall has stone hands and runs blind, John Kelly Jr. continues to show why he has been on the practice squad the last two seasons and not the active roster (topped off by a goalline fumble on Thursday night), and Demetric Felton is a scat back in an offense that may not need one due to the versatility of the wide receiver room.

Felton would be far more safe if he had the ability to stick a man in pass protection, but has proven to be a liability in that phase of the game. He is also a frustrating runner as he has a tendency to widen his aiming points and opt to bounce the football outside the tackles over hitting a hole.

Nobody wants RB3. Someone take it. Please. https://t.co/28WcnC2Rqt — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 18, 2023

As a result, Jordan Wilkins could get more reps after finishing the game as PFF’s highest-graded offensive player in this game. More realistically, however, the third running back on the Browns’ final 53-man roster may just be found via the cutdown trade market or waiver wire.

