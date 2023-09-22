Upload season 3 trailer teases Nathan love triangle with new twist

Prime Video

Upload season 3 has revealed its first trailer, with the teaser hinting at a twist in Nathan's love triangle.

The Prime Video series will return to the small screen next month (October 20), with the action picking up as a "recently downloaded Nathan and Nora start an in-real-life relationship while taking down Freeyond".

"Meanwhile, a digital copy of Nathan is brought to life in Lakeview where he explores an alternate path with Ingrid. Aleesha is promoted to manager and has a new workplace love interest, and a lonely Luke looks for work in the Grey Zone," continues the logline.

In the trailer we see the real Nathan becoming jealous of his new upload, while Nora becomes attracted to the more carefree version that represents Nathan before he was downloaded.

Ahead of the premiere next month, director and executive producer Jeffrey Blitz teased the third season and Nathan's two relationships across different realities, with the dual storyline having an impact on the character.

"One of the really fun things in season 3 is that there is a ticking bomb, and that bomb is the lead of the show," Blitz told Entertainment Weekly. "This season takes what was a very abstract and strictly futuristic kind of romance and it turns it into a real world love story.

"Part of the fun of it is to see what this split path is - what life and love is like for Nathan in the real world and what life and love is like for Nathan in the upload world.

"I am very curious if, by the end of season three, there are lots of people out there who end up feeling like one of the great pleasures and torments of the show is that they may end up shipping as hard for Ingrid as they do for Nora."

Upload season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on October 20.

