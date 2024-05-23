Upgrades to Capital Credit Union Park ahead of Green Bay Rockers home opener

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Capital Credit Union Park received significant upgrades to the fan experience as the defending Northwoods League champion Green Bay Rockers get ready for their home opener on Tuesday, May 28.

The Rockers partnered with Integrity Decking to elevate the experience on the Bud Light Party Patio with the addition of the Integrity Decking Terrace. The new two-level Party Patio will be open every game this summer to walk-up fans and groups, offering unlimited burgers, brats, hot dogs, side dishes, chips, cookies, and condiments from an hour prior to game time through the end of the fifth inning.

Additionally, a variety of beer, seltzer, and Pepsi product options are available from an hour before game time through the end of the seventh inning. This deal is all for $35 a person on a walk-up basis.

Fans who have already purchased tickets will also be able to upgrade to the Bud Light Party Patio & Integrity Decking Terrace Space for just $25, which is an upgrade option being offered for the first time this season.

Fans will also notice the stadium will be brighter for all night games this year, as the team has partnered with Bay Custom in Green Bay to provide permanent custom lighting to enhance the fan experience.

Earlier this spring, it was announced the Rockers would become the alternate identity of the Green Bay Supper Clubbers every Friday night, an ode to the rich supper club culture in northeast Wisconsin.

Fans can enjoy a fish fry and salad bar at the kiosk located directly behind home plate on each of the three Friday night contests. After each game, there will be postgame fireworks displays.

The Rockers will open their 2024 home schedule next Tuesday, May 28, as they host the Wausau Woodchucks. Gates open at 5:30 for the live pre-game concert featuring Bazooka Joe, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2023 Championship blanket.

