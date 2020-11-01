Updating Vegas Watch: Lions still 2.5-point underdogs versus Colts in Week 8

According to BetMGM, the Detroit Lions (3-3) opened Week 8 as 2.5-point underdogs to the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) and after a week’s worth of betting the line hasn’t moved.
The over/under did see some slight movement, dropping from an already low 50.5 points, down to 49.5 points. Considering the Colts only give up 19.2 points on average, and the Lions have only given up 19 points on average since refocusing their defense after the bye, the experts are anticipating a low scoring outing.
BetMGM has a lot of various bet lines to wager on in this game, but here’s a look at the basic concepts most would be interested in, including the Moneyline, points spread, and over/under.
Moneyline
|Lions
|-150
|Colts
|+125
Spread
|Lions
|+2.5
|-115
|Falcons
|-2.5
|-106
Over/Under
|Total points scored
|Over
|Under
|49.5
|-110
|-110
Lions total points scored
|Lions total points
|Over
|Under
|15.5
|-556
|+375
|18.5
|-295
|+220
|21.5
|-167
|+130
|24.5
|+105
|-134
|27.5
|+160
|-209
|30.5
|+240
|-334
|33.5
|+375
|-556
There are also a considerable amount of player prop bets added, including touchdowns scorers, the first player to score, quarterback passing props (yards, touchdowns, interceptions, attempts, completions, longest completion), running back props (rushing yards, attempts, rushing + receiving yards), and receiver props (receiving yards, receptions, longest reception).
Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.