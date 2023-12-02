Updating Texas football's CFP hopes after Washington beats Oregon in Pac-12 championship

What does Washington’s thrilling 34-31 win over Oregon in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game mean for Texas’ College Football Playoff hopes entering Saturday’s conference championship games?

It doesn't hurt.

Ranked No. 3 in the latest CFP standings, Washington (13-0) clinched its spot in the four-team playoff, pending the final release from the CFP playoff committee Sunday. Fifth-ranked Oregon (11-2) will fall out of contention following its second three-point loss to Washington this season, the other a 36-33 defeat Oct. 14.

Texas will try to move into the top four Saturday at AT&T Stadium, where the No. 7 Longhorns will face No. 18 Oklahoma State. The Longhorns need a win as well as a loss by one or more teams ahead of them in the CFP rankings to stake a solid claim on one of the playoff spots.

Top-ranked Georgia plays No. 8 Alabama in the SEC title game Saturday afternoon while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 16 Iowa in the Big 10 championship game. Unbeaten and No. 4 Florida State, with its third-string quarterback, plays No. 14 Louisville.

Ohio State is ranked No. 6 but did not qualify for the Big Ten title game, which means a win by Texas in the Big 12 championship game could vault the Longhorns past OSU in Sunday's final standing. The CFP committee tends to favor conference champions when tiebreaking resumes for the playoff field.

