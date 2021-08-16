Updating status of Packers’ biggest position battles following preseason opener

Sitting 30 veteran players during Saturday’s preseason opener allowed the Green Bay Packers to get a look at several young players fighting for precious roster spots.

More specifically, the exhibition contest provided a closer look at all the battles within positions playing out this summer in Green Bay.

Here’s an updated look at the team’s biggest position battles, with risers and falls coming out of the preseason opener:

No. 3 running back

Riser: Kylin Hill Faller: Dexter Williams Rookie Kylin Hill was the first running back in the game after A.J. Dillon departed, and he played a position-high 23 snaps. He scored the lone touchdown on a well-executed screen pass and also operated as the No. 1 kick returner. It sure looks like he's becoming the favorite. Patrick Taylor was up second and played 15 snaps, while Dexter Williams didn't get extensive work until the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver

Risers: Devin Funchess, Malik Taylor Fallers: DeAndre Thompkins, Reggie Begelton With the top four receivers sitting and Equanimeous St. Brown and Juwann Winfree out due to injury, Funchess and Taylor took full advantage. The pair caught 12 passes combined. In his return to the field after almost two years away, Funchess looked like a veteran playing against inexperienced backups. He was dominant at times. Taylor did all the little things right and pitched in on special teams. Thompkins left injured, and Begelton caught only one pass. Both needed to be more productive to catch up.

Offensive line

Risers: Royce Newman, Cole Van Lanen, Josh Myers Fallers: Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Dennis Kelly The rookies handled themselves exceedingly well in their NFL debuts. Myers started and played 15 strong snaps at center, while Newman and Van Lanen looked great on the right side of the offensive line during the second half. Runyan, Patrick and Kelly all struggled at times with the starting group, especially in the run game. All three gave up pressures on Jordan Love, too. The starting guard positions remain a toss-up at this point. Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said no one has stepped up and won the job. Yet.

No. 4 edge rusher

Riser: Chauncey Rivers Faller: Jonathan Garvin Rivers, the newcomer to the edge-rushing group, was active during his 41 snaps. He delivered a pair of pressures (on 14 pass-rush snaps) and was effective in setting the edge against the run. He's still got a chance at making the roster, especially if he can be productive on special teams. Garvin played 34 snaps, including 23 as a rusher, but generated just one pressure.

Cornerback

Riser: Kabion Ento Faller: Josh Jackson, Ka'dar Hollman Ento played much of the game but didn't allow a catch on two targets. He also delivered the Packers' only takeaway when he broke off man coverage and undercut a throw from Davis Mills in the first half. Jackson, on the other hand, got lit up in the first half, allowing seven catches for 91 yards, including a pair of conversions on third down. Hollman played only 20 snaps and had a penalty. The draft picks are on the verge of being replaced on the roster by the converted receiver.

Safety

Risers: Henry Black, Vernon Scott, Innis Gaines Faller: Will Redmond Redmond better get back on the field fast because the three youngsters at safety can all play. Black was all over the field, Scott made a handful of impressive plays (including a diving pass breakup) and Gaines should have had an interception. All three were used extensively on special teams, and Black led the team with two teams tackles. Could all three make the team? Don't rule it out.

