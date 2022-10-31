Updating the SEC standings after Week 9

There weren’t many shakeups in the SEC while LSU was on a bye in Week 9. The results were almost entirely chalky, aside from a Missouri upset over South Carolina, whose stay in the AP Top 25 was shortlived.

Otherwise, the higher ranked teams all won as we’re starting to get a clear picture of the races for each division in the league.

LSU is preparing to take on Alabama in Baton Rouge on Saturday in a game that could ultimately decide the SEC West. Both teams stand atop the division at 4-1 in conference play, and though they’re joined by Ole Miss, an LSU win Saturday would give coach Brian Kelly’s team sole possession of first place.

That will be easier said than done, but here’s how the SEC standings look as we enter Week 10.

SEC East

No. 7 - Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4 SEC)

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina

No. 6 - Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC)

Week 9 Result: L 42-20 vs. Georgia

Week 10 Opponent: Away at Texas A&M

No. 5 - South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

Week 9 Result: L 23-10 vs. Missouri

Week 10 Opponent: Away at Vanderbilt

No. 4 - Missouri Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC)

Week 9 Result: W 23-10 at South Carolina

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Kentucky

No. 3 - Kentucky Wildcats (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

Week 9 Result: L 44-6 at Tennessee

Week 10 Opponent: Away at Missouri

No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers (8-0, 4-0 SEC)

Week 9 Result: W 44-6 vs. Kentucky

Week 10 Opponent: Away at Georgia

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC)

Week 9 Result: W 42-20 vs. Florida

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Tennessee

SEC West

No. 7 - Texas A&M Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC)

Week 9 Result: L 31-28 vs. Ole Miss

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Florida

No. 6 - Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC)

Week 9 Result: L 41-27 vs. Arkansas

Week 10 Opponent: Away at Mississippi State

No. 5 - Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

Week 9 Result: W 41-27 at Auburn

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Liberty

No. 4 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Auburn

No. 3 - Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC)

Week 9 Result: W 31-28 vs. Texas A&M

Week 10 Opponent: Bye

No. 2 - LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC)

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Alabama

No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC)

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: Away at LSU

