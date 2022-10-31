Updating the SEC standings after Week 9
There weren’t many shakeups in the SEC while LSU was on a bye in Week 9. The results were almost entirely chalky, aside from a Missouri upset over South Carolina, whose stay in the AP Top 25 was shortlived.
Otherwise, the higher ranked teams all won as we’re starting to get a clear picture of the races for each division in the league.
LSU is preparing to take on Alabama in Baton Rouge on Saturday in a game that could ultimately decide the SEC West. Both teams stand atop the division at 4-1 in conference play, and though they’re joined by Ole Miss, an LSU win Saturday would give coach Brian Kelly’s team sole possession of first place.
That will be easier said than done, but here’s how the SEC standings look as we enter Week 10.
SEC East
No. 7 - Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4 SEC)
Week 9 Result: Bye
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina
No. 6 - Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC)
Week 9 Result: L 42-20 vs. Georgia
Week 10 Opponent: Away at Texas A&M
No. 5 - South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC)
Week 9 Result: L 23-10 vs. Missouri
Week 10 Opponent: Away at Vanderbilt
No. 4 - Missouri Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC)
Week 9 Result: W 23-10 at South Carolina
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Kentucky
No. 3 - Kentucky Wildcats (5-3, 2-3 SEC)
Week 9 Result: L 44-6 at Tennessee
Week 10 Opponent: Away at Missouri
No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers (8-0, 4-0 SEC)
Week 9 Result: W 44-6 vs. Kentucky
Week 10 Opponent: Away at Georgia
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC)
Week 9 Result: W 42-20 vs. Florida
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Tennessee
SEC West
No. 7 - Texas A&M Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC)
Week 9 Result: L 31-28 vs. Ole Miss
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Florida
No. 6 - Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC)
Week 9 Result: L 41-27 vs. Arkansas
Week 10 Opponent: Away at Mississippi State
No. 5 - Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3 SEC)
Week 9 Result: W 41-27 at Auburn
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Liberty
No. 4 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 SEC)
Week 9 Result: Bye
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Auburn
No. 3 - Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC)
Week 9 Result: W 31-28 vs. Texas A&M
Week 10 Opponent: Bye
No. 2 - LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC)
Week 9 Result: Bye
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Alabama
No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC)
Week 9 Result: Bye
Week 10 Opponent: Away at LSU