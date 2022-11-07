Updating the SEC standings after LSU’s upset win over Alabama in Week 10

The league saw some major shakeups this weekend in Week 10 of the college football season, and we gained a lot of clarity in each division race.

Neither the SEC East or West have been decided, but LSU has the easiest path in the West after upsetting Alabama in an emotional overtime win, while Georgia is all but guaranteed to win the East following a beatdown against Tennessee.

After one of the most action-packed weekends of the season, there have been quite a few changes in this week’s SEC standings. Here’s how things look in each of the league’s divisions now that the dust has settled.

SEC East

No. 7 - Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5 SEC)

Week 10 Result: L 38-27 vs. South Carolina

Week 11 Opponent: Away at Kentucky

No. 6 - Missouri Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC)

Week 10 Result: L 21-17 vs. Kentucky

Week 11 Opponent: Away at Tennessee

No. 5 - Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC)

Week 10 Result: W 41-24 at Texas A&M

Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina

No. 4 - Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

Week 10 Result: W 21-17 at Missouri

Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. Vanderbilt

No. 3 - South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

Week 10 Result: W 38-27 at Vanderbilt

Week 11 Opponent: Away at Florida

No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers (8-1, 4-1 SEC)

Week 10 Result: L 27-13 at Georgia

Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. Missouri

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC)

Week 10 Result: W 27-13 vs. Tennessee

Week 11 Opponent: Away at Mississippi State

SEC West

No. 7 - Texas A&M Aggies (3-6, 1-5 SEC)

Week 10 Result: L 41-24 vs. Florida

Week 11 Opponent: Away at Auburn

No. 6 - Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5 SEC)

Week 10 Result: L 39-33 (OT) at Mississippi State

Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. Texas A&M

No. 5 - Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3 SEC)

Week 10 Result: L 21-19 vs. Liberty

Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. LSU

No. 4 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

Week 10 Result: W 39-33 (OT) vs. Auburn

Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia

No. 3 - Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC)

Week 10 Result: L 32-31 (OT) at LSU

Week 11 Opponent: Away at Ole Miss

No. 2 - Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC)

Week 10 Result: Bye

Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. Alabama

No. 1 - LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1 SEC)

Week 10 Result: W 32-31 (OT) vs. Alabama

Week 11 Opponent: Away at Arkansas

