Updating the SEC standings after LSU’s upset win over Alabama in Week 10
The league saw some major shakeups this weekend in Week 10 of the college football season, and we gained a lot of clarity in each division race.
Neither the SEC East or West have been decided, but LSU has the easiest path in the West after upsetting Alabama in an emotional overtime win, while Georgia is all but guaranteed to win the East following a beatdown against Tennessee.
After one of the most action-packed weekends of the season, there have been quite a few changes in this week’s SEC standings. Here’s how things look in each of the league’s divisions now that the dust has settled.
SEC East
No. 7 - Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5 SEC)
Week 10 Result: L 38-27 vs. South Carolina
Week 11 Opponent: Away at Kentucky
No. 6 - Missouri Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC)
Week 10 Result: L 21-17 vs. Kentucky
Week 11 Opponent: Away at Tennessee
No. 5 - Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC)
Week 10 Result: W 41-24 at Texas A&M
Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina
No. 4 - Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 SEC)
Week 10 Result: W 21-17 at Missouri
Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. Vanderbilt
No. 3 - South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 SEC)
Week 10 Result: W 38-27 at Vanderbilt
Week 11 Opponent: Away at Florida
No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers (8-1, 4-1 SEC)
Week 10 Result: L 27-13 at Georgia
Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. Missouri
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC)
Week 10 Result: W 27-13 vs. Tennessee
Week 11 Opponent: Away at Mississippi State
SEC West
No. 7 - Texas A&M Aggies (3-6, 1-5 SEC)
Week 10 Result: L 41-24 vs. Florida
Week 11 Opponent: Away at Auburn
No. 6 - Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5 SEC)
Week 10 Result: L 39-33 (OT) at Mississippi State
Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. Texas A&M
No. 5 - Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3 SEC)
Week 10 Result: L 21-19 vs. Liberty
Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. LSU
No. 4 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3, 3-3 SEC)
Week 10 Result: W 39-33 (OT) vs. Auburn
Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia
No. 3 - Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC)
Week 10 Result: L 32-31 (OT) at LSU
Week 11 Opponent: Away at Ole Miss
No. 2 - Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC)
Week 10 Result: Bye
Week 11 Opponent: Home vs. Alabama
No. 1 - LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1 SEC)
Week 10 Result: W 32-31 (OT) vs. Alabama
Week 11 Opponent: Away at Arkansas
