Updating the Saints playoff odds changed after sweeping the Falcons

2
John Sigler
·2 min read

Believe it or not, the New Orleans Saints still have a path to the playoffs. They’ll need a lot of help from other teams, and they need to help themselves by winning more games, but they have a better chance now than they did a week ago.

Various projections updated the Saints’ playoff chances after they swept the  Atlanta Falcons amid a floundering NFC South. On a Sunday in which every team but New Orleans went home with a loss, the Saints kept their playoff window open ever so slightly. Their fortunes hinge on winning the division rather than claiming a wild-card spot.

Now, they’re far from favored to reach the postseason. We’re just saying there’s a chance. See for yourself where the Saints stack up against the other NFC South teams, and the r:

ESPN

Firstly, the projections at ESPN give the Saints a 2.6% chance of reaching the playoffs, which ranks worst in the division:

  1. 76.3% – Buccaneers

  2. 18.1% – Panthers

  3. 3.1% – Falcons

  4. 2.6% – Saints

New York Times

The NYT Playoff Picture gives the Saints a slightly better shot at making the playoffs, but not by much. And they also rank New Orleans’ fortunes at the bottom of the NFC South:

  1. 72% – Buccaneers

  2. 20% – Panthers

  3. 4% – Falcons

  4. 4% – Saints

FiveThirtyEight

And the 538 NFL Predictions are even bleaker, giving the Saints a 2% shot at elbowing their way into the playoff picture:

  1. 72% – Buccaneers

  2. 23% – Panthers

  3. 3% – Falcons

  4. 2% – Saints

Remaining schedules

Alright, enough of the fortune-telling and smoke and mirrors. Here’s the current standings within the NFC South and the games left to play for each team:

  1. Buccaneers (6-8): at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

  2. Panthers (5-9): vs. Lions, at Buccaneers, at Saints

  3. Saints (5-9): at Browns, at Eagles, vs. Panthers

  4. Falcons (5-9): at Ravens, vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is the only team not scheduled to play a team with a record at .500 or better down the stretch. The Panthers will host the surging 7-7 Lions next week, while the Falcons are traveling to face the 9-5 Ravens. The Saints must fly out to visit the 13-1 Eagles in Philadelphia for the third time in as many seasons.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

