Updating Patriots' 2020 NFL draft picks after Duron Harmon trade with Lions

The New England Patriots roster has lost several key players in free agency, but luckily for the six-time Super Bowl champions, they are loaded with picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded safety Duron Harmon and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions for a 2020 fifth-round pick. The Lions announced the trade Wednesday, and NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported the details of the draft picks involved Thursday. The Patriots now own a fifth-round pick, which they did not have previously as a result of the Michael Bennett trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

New England has 12 total picks in April's draft, and only the Miami Dolphins have more selections (14). This abundance of draft capital will help Patriots head coach Bill Belichick address the weaknesses of his roster, which has been hurt by the reported free agent departures of quarterback Tom Brady, center Ted Karras, linebackers Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts, defensive lineman Danny Shelton and special teams ace Nate Ebner.

Here's an updated look at the Patriots' picks in the 2020 NFL Draft:

1st Round - 23rd pick

3rd Round - 87th pick

3rd Round - 98th pick (compensatory selection)

3rd Round - 100th pick (compensatory selection)

4th Round - 125th pick (from Chicago Bears)

5th Round - 172nd pick (from Detroit Lions)

6th Round - 195th pick (from Denver Broncos)

6th Round - 204th pick (from Houston Texans)

6th Round - 212th pick (compensatory selection)

6th Round - 213th pick (compensatory selection)

7th Round - 230th pick (from Atlanta Falcons)

7th Round - 241st pick (from Seattle Seahawks)























