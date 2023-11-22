Updating Mississippi State football coaching candidates after Dan Mullen, others open up about job

STARKVILLE — While Mississippi State football’s matchup with Ole Miss on Thursday is the biggest game of the season, and the intensity of the rivalry tells you why, it won’t be the top storyline of the Bulldogs’ regular season finale.

MSU is in the midst of a coaching search after Zach Arnett was fired on Nov. 13. The end of this regular season will symbolize more than the conclusion of another Egg Bowl. It’ll start a countdown to when athletics director Zac Selmon makes a hire.

Could the hire be former MSU coach Dan Mullen? Can Mississippi State secure a sitting Power Five coach? Will the Bulldogs find a Group of Five coach on the rise?

Here’s a look at our latest hot board as the regular season winds down.

Jamey Chadwell

Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell was part of a social media hoax last week. Shortly after Arnett was fired, a post from Chadwell on X, formerly known as Twitter, was edited to suggest his location was in Starkville. Chadwell spoke out on his radio show last week and said it was photoshopped.

However, that doesn’t take him off as a candidate. Liberty is 11-0 and sits at No. 22 in the USLBM Coaches Poll. It’s unclear what his buyout is because Liberty is a private school, so contracts aren’t available via records request. But he’d be a worthy candidate for Selmon to aggressively pursue.

TOPPMEYER: Why a Jamey Chadwell hire would fit Mississippi State football's reality

Dan Mullen

Mullen could be approaching a removal from our hot board. The ESPN analyst recently said on a SiriusXM show that he’d, “never say never” about a return to Starkville. However, along with having had no contact with Mississippi State administration to that point, he said he’s not sure if now is the time.

Mullen said earlier this year that he’d be on the broadcast for the Egg Bowl. However, a ESPN spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger that he’ll instead be calling Miami vs. Boston College on Friday.

Gus Malzahn

Arkansas announcing it’s sticking with Sam Pittman is good news for Mississippi State. That eliminates a top competitor from stealing candidates out of MSU’s pool.

Gus Malzahn may be the poster child for that. Malzahn played at Arkansas and previously coached at Arkansas State. Numerous reports suggested he’d have interest in replacing Pittman. Now with that out of the equation, could Mississippi State lure the former Auburn coach into a return to the SEC?

Jeff Lebby

Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator, is leading the top offense in the Big 12. The Sooners are averaging 40.8 points per game, which ranks fourth nationally.

Selmon worked at OU prior to coming to Mississippi State in January. He should have plenty of connections to tell him if Lebby is ready for a head coaching seat.

Mike Elko

The dominoes are still waiting to fall from Texas A&M and Michigan State hires – two stops where Duke’s Mike Elko has been linked. That should be settled quickly with the regular season ending. If Elko doesn’t land at either stop, Mississippi State should try to get him to the SEC.

Lance Leipold

Kansas’ Lance Leipold remains the lone active Power Five coach on our list. The Jayhawks are going to a bowl game for a second straight year, but are six or seven wins the ceiling for them?

Mississippi State has won at least nine games three times since 2014. Kansas hasn’t won nine games since 2007.

Willie Fritz

Tulane appears to be headed toward its second New Year’s Six bowl in as many seasons. It’s been an impressive turnaround for coach Willie Fritz after winning two games in 2021.

Working with the Green Wave would suggest Fritz has a pulse on a similar recruiting footprint to Mississippi State’s. With reports surfacing that Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt would consider another year in college football, perhaps hiring Fritz could become a package deal for MSU.

Jon Sumrall

Troy’s Jon Sumrall spoke on a Sun Belt Conference coaches teleconference recently about his name being mentioned for openings such as MSU’s.

“I told our team last week, ‘I’m right where my feet are,’ ” Sumrall said. “Any time you have success as a program, they’re going to talk about, ‘Where’s the head coach going to go next?’ Anytime you don’t do well as a program, they’re talking about ‘How can they get rid of you?’ So they want you to leave one way or the other. They don’t want you to be happy where you are.

“And I’m really happy right where I’m at, in Troy, Alabama, coaching where I’m coaching. Am I going to die here? I don’t know that, but I’m really happy doing what I’m doing, and I like where I’m at, love what I get to do, love the people I do it with. I’m very focused on right where I’m at. So that attention that it may come my way has very little to do with me and a lot to do with the people around me and the players on our team.”

Rhett Lashlee

SMU has won nine games this season, which is a promising sign as the Mustangs prepare for life in the ACC. Coach Rhett Lashlee deserves credit for the progress the program has made.

With 40.3 points per game, SMU has the top scoring offense in the American Athletic Conference. Like Lebby, if Selmon wants an offensive-minded coach, Lashlee could be a top option.

LEGACY GAME: Why another Egg Bowl win could cement Will Rogers' legacy with Mississippi State football

G.J. Kinne

After various assistant stops, Texas State coach G.J. Kinne has become a popular name across coaching searches. He went 12-2 last year with Incarnate Word at the FCS level. He’s 6-5 in his first season at Texas State, which includes a win against Baylor.

Jeff Traylor

UTSA’s Jeff Traylor wasn’t thrilled when he was asked about interviewing for Texas A&M’s opening following a senior night win against South Florida. He felt the focus should be on the players winning. However, he didn’t deny that he interviewed for the job – suggesting he’s open to leaving for an SEC program.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Dan Mullen, other coaching candidates